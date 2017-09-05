Bermuda Hurricane Irma: Projected Forecast & Path

National Weather Service

Hurricane Irma is now a powerful Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds. Is Bermuda in its projected path?

On September 5, The Royal Gazette reported that the Hurricane Irma is “expected to pass 875 miles south of Bermuda on Thursday morning. But the Bermuda Weather Service’s 6pm update last night warned that the storm, due to be closest at 11am, could move closer to the island after that.”

“Hurricane Irma is not a threat to Bermuda at this time,” Bermuda’s Weather Service reported on September 5. “Closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs (3 days) is forecast to be 761 nm to the S, 9 am Thu, Sep 7, 2017. However, this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Currently, the path of the massive storm is expected to cut a swath through Puerto Rico, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla. After that, it’s projected to threaten the Florida Keys and Southern Florida. See updated Bermuda weather forecasts here.

You can see an updated map of Hurricane Irma here.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

That’s not the only threat. “Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of Hurricane Irma,” The New York Post reported.

#Irma key messages for Advisory 26. #Hurricane preparations should be rushed to completion in the NE Caribbean. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/3OSkumDsdV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

“Closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs (3 days) is forecast to be 1084 nm to the SSE, 12 pm Fri, Sep 8, 2017. However, this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period,” WeatherBM reported of Jose.

Here’s a link to an updated map from the Bermuda Weather Service.

The governors of Florida and Puerto Rico have issued state of emergency declarations in advance of Hurricane Irma and mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Florida Keys. “#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records,” the National Hurricane Center reported on September 5.