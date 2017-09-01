Dallas Cowboys’ Telethon Raises $2.3 Million For Harvey Victims

Screenshot

The Dallas Cowboys raised around $2.3 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey during a 90-minute telethon Thursday night. The telethon was broadcast live locally and on the Cowboys’ social media. The money raised is going to The Salvation Army’s effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Current and ex-Cowboys fielded phone calls from AT&T Stadium while the rest of the team held their final practice before the season-opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a surprise call to wide receiver Dez Bryant and donated $1 million.

“Mr. Jones being Mr. Jones,” said Bryant. “I think it was great. A real super cool thing, he donated a million dollars. That’s a lot of money. It was great. It was so great to see these guys, us, teaming with the Salvation Army to put that smile back on Houston’s face. Anything that we could do to help, you all can see we’re doing it. And we can only imagine. We don’t know how they’re feeling. They need love and support right now, and I think we’re doing an outstanding job of doing it.”

More than 30 current players took calls, and former players such as Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, Dixon Edwards, Tony Casillas and Tyler Clutts helped as well, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys came up with the idea for the telethon after their preseason game with the Houston Texans was cancelled Wednesday.The Texans flew to Dallas last weekend following their preseason game in New Orleans. The Cowboys opened their doors to their in-state neighbors and provided access to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco for the Texans to practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Funds raised from the telethon will be dedicated to The Salvation Army for the purpose of supporting the ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Bryant said he was heading to a local Sam’s Club after the telethon to fill up two U-Haul trucks with food, water and other necessities and deliver them to the Salvation Army.

“I hate that this situation had to happen, but the good thing about it is it brings unity,” said Bryant. “This is the perfect opportunity to show unity. I think we’re doing a great job of it. Hopefully when everything gets back where it needs to be, us seeing Houston smile, hopefully the great state of Texas can show what real unity is.”