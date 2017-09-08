Disney World Closed Saturday Night Through Monday for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Walt Disney World has announced that all four parks will be closing early Saturday night because of Hurricane Irma. EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will remain closed until Monday, and the resort hopes to be back up and running by Tuesday, September 12.

Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, while Magic Kingdom and EPCOT will remain open until 9 p.m. Saturday. Night events at the theme parks are also cancelled.

The Blizzard Beach water park has been closed since Friday, while Typhoon Lagoon will close on Saturday at 5 p.m. ESPN Wide World of Sports will be closed on Saturday through Monday.

Disney Springs is closing at 9 p.m. on Saturday as well.

Resort hotels will remain opened for guests. The dining reservation cancellation policy will not be enforced for reservations through Monday, the resort said.

For further assistance with your reservations, call (407) 939-5277.

Here are the updated hours for the resort:

Disney’s Blizzard Beach: Closed as of Friday, 9/8 – Monday, 9/11

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon: Closing early on Saturday 9/9 at 5 PM – Monday, 9/11

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed on Saturday, 9/9 – Monday, 9/11

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 7 PM – Monday, 9/11 (The Saturday, 9/9 Rivers of Light performance is canceled.)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 7 PM – Monday, 9/11 (The Saturday, 9/9 Fantasmic! and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular performances are canceled.)

Epcot: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11 (The Saturday, 9/9 Illuminations Reflections of Earth performance is canceled.)

Magic Kingdom: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11 (The Saturday, 9/9 Happily Ever After fireworks performance is canceled.)

Disney Springs: Closing early on Saturday, 9/9 at 9 PM – Monday, 9/11

This is only the fifth time in its 46-year history that Disney World has been closed because of a hurricane. The park was closed last year for one day in October 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew. The park was also closed on September 4-5, 2004 for Hurricane Frances; September 26, 2004 for Hurricane Jeanne; and September 15, 1999 for Hurricane Floyd.

The 2:00 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. It is expected to reach Central Florida by Sunday.

Here is the resort’s policy for refunds due to hurricanes from their Hurricane Q&A page: