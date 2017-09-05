Dominican Republic Hurricane Irma: Projected Path & Forecast

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 5 storm and she has just about reached the Leeward Islands, located south and east of Puerto Rico.

The storm will affect several Caribbean Islands including Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Croix, and the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to reach the Dominican Republic late Wednesday night. The biggest impact will occur early Thursday into early Friday. The north coasts of the Dominican Republic are most likely to experience severe weather from Irma.

The pink areas on the map below show a “Hurricane Watch.” The yellow indicates a “Tropical Storm Watch.”

According to The Weather Channel, “a hurricane watch is now in effect for the north coast of the Dominican Republic, from Cabo Engano to the Haiti border, Haiti from the border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.”

Since Irma won’t have much to slow her down, she is expected to reach the Dominican Republic as a Category 5. This means that she will bring sustained winds of over 157 mph (her current wind speed is 185 mph). Below is a map of the days/times that winds are expected to arrive.

‌Below is a map of projected wind speeds. The north coast of the Dominican Republic is in the deep red color, which will see sustained winds of 70-90 mph. On the mainland, winds will range between 5 mph on the southern coast to 70 mph closer to the north.

Several inches of rain are expected to fall in addition to the severe winds. Some areas could see upwards of 10 inches of rain, depending on the storm’s exact track.

“Officials in the Dominican Republic said they were prepared for any outcome. ‘From this moment on, we are in a state of continuous monitoring,’ said Administrative Minister to the President Jose Ramon Peralta,” according to Reuters.

The current weather in the Dominican Republic is partly cloudy with temperatures at 92 degrees. The country has not yet started feeling any effects of Hurricane Irma.