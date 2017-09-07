Hurricane Irma & Kentucky: Latest Path & Forecast on Sept. 7

Getty

Could Hurricane Irma hit Kentucky and cities like Louisville?

Kentucky is now in the forecast cone for the massive hurricane, according to The National Hurricane Center. See the September 7 evening map here:

It’s far from clear how strong Irma would still be if it reached Kentucky, though.

That same European Model also brings what's left of Irma toward Kentucky by Tuesday. Still uncertainty on exact track. #kywx pic.twitter.com/sGZt8E1FyS — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) September 7, 2017

Keep in mind that forecasting models are just that; they’re projections. Irma remains very unpredictable. However, recent models have shown the storm increasingly imperiling Georgia and South Carolina and now possibly stretching into other states, like Kentucky.

Spaghetti models also show the storm’s possible reach. Here’s one for the evening of September 7:

The Louisville, Kentucky weather forecast for the evening of September 7 does not project any hurricane or tropical storm conditions for Louisville, but be aware that the hurricane is very unpredictable.

So just when you thought we might be getting close to model consensus, this happens #Irma pic.twitter.com/L6Zaasb4fB — David (@KentuckyUncut) September 7, 2017

The forecast doesn’t show the concern yet, though:

See the latest radar for Louisville here. See the hourly forecast here. See the satellite infrared map here.

Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: pic.twitter.com/YVTRLsLRkV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

This was the extended forecast for Louisville, Kentucky on September 7:

“Tonight (September 7)

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light northeast wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.”