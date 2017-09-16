Juggalo March Photos: Pictures from the March on Washington

The Juggalo March on Washington is today. The event began at 2 p.m. Eastern at the Lincoln Memorial. Starting at 4 p.m., they planned to march to the Washington Monument and back, which would take them in the vicinity of the MOAR rally.
Here are photos from the event today, to see what happened.
The event was going to last until 10 p.m. Eastern, when the Insane Clown Posse performed.
Juggalos are fans of the Insane Clown Posse, a rap group that refers to itself as “the most hated band in the world.” The term Juggalo comes from a 1992 ICP song called “The Juggla.”
In 2011, the Juggalos were branded members of a street gang. According to TaskAndPurpose, members were “surveilled, harassed, mocked, and subjected to wholesale discrimination.” In 2011, the FBI released a National Gang Threat Assessment Report, and classified Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” This was on the basis of several Juggalos committing crimes.
Juggalos argue that there the crimes cited by the FBI were random and not Juggalo-organized. Just like in any large group, some members have committed violence that isn’t approved by the group and isn’t associated with the group. In fact, the band sued the FBI and the Department of Justice over the label in 2014 (the suit was filed by the ACLU on the band’s behalf.) A judge dismissed the case, but an appeals court reinstated the case in 2015.
Now the Juggalos march to show they’re not OK with the gang label or any kind of discrimination.
Jason Webber, an organizer, told the Washington Post that 3,000 people were planning to attend the rally.
