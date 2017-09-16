Juggalo March Photos: Pictures from the March on Washington

Getty

The Juggalo March on Washington is today. The event began at 2 p.m. Eastern at the Lincoln Memorial. Starting at 4 p.m., they planned to march to the Washington Monument and back, which would take them in the vicinity of the MOAR rally.

Here are photos from the event today, to see what happened.

The event was going to last until 10 p.m. Eastern, when the Insane Clown Posse performed.

Juggalos are fans of the Insane Clown Posse, a rap group that refers to itself as “the most hated band in the world.” The term Juggalo comes from a 1992 ICP song called “The Juggla.”

In 2011, the Juggalos were branded members of a street gang. According to TaskAndPurpose, members were “surveilled, harassed, mocked, and subjected to wholesale discrimination.” In 2011, the FBI released a National Gang Threat Assessment Report, and classified Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” This was on the basis of several Juggalos committing crimes.

Juggalos argue that there the crimes cited by the FBI were random and not Juggalo-organized. Just like in any large group, some members have committed violence that isn’t approved by the group and isn’t associated with the group. In fact, the band sued the FBI and the Department of Justice over the label in 2014 (the suit was filed by the ACLU on the band’s behalf.) A judge dismissed the case, but an appeals court reinstated the case in 2015.

Now the Juggalos march to show they’re not OK with the gang label or any kind of discrimination.

Jason Webber, an organizer, told the Washington Post that 3,000 people were planning to attend the rally.

The Juggalo March is definitely the first protest where I've said I'm a reporter and people have tried to hug me — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 16, 2017

Leaving the Juggalo March now but it was a good time pic.twitter.com/ZDRXNux9Nr — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) September 16, 2017

"make america whoop again" is my favorite sign from the juggalo march, thank u for ur time — mika d'amato (@creepadamato) September 16, 2017

People are already laughing at it and think the march is a joke but if you care about civil rights you might want to take it seriously. — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) August 15, 2017

"TIME magazine has our back" is not something I thought I'd ever see ICP say to a Washington Mall full of Juggalos. Cool. #JuggaloMarch — Mark Dennehy (@MarkDennehy) September 16, 2017

When you're just trynna explore D.C. And you walk into a juggalo march somehow pic.twitter.com/PPN7w4k8sV — lean bean (@LLeahJJones) September 16, 2017

The Lincoln Memorial in the backdrop of the DC #JuggaloMarch. pic.twitter.com/CIV5nkO2qc — Jackson Howard (@jacksonohoward) September 16, 2017