Anaheim Hills ‘Canyon Fire 2’ Map: Updated Location of the Fire October 10

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued through Tuesday in Anaheim Hills, California after a fire has consumed more than 7,500 acres of land and at least 24 homes in Orange County, fire officials say.

The blaze, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, started Monday in Coal Canyon and is 5 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds, with gusts in excess of 70 mph, sent hot embers flying from home to home and the fire quickly spread Monday. In about five hours, the blaze swelled from 800 acres to 2,000 acres. Firefighters were able to begin gaining control of the fire after winds died down overnight, but another day of stronger-than-average winds are expected to grow the fire. Officials haven’t yet determined how it started, and there haven’t been reports of injuries or fatalities, other than one firefighter receiving “minor” injuries while tending to the fire.

The National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Warning” on Tuesday morning for inland Orange County as winds are expected to reach between 15-25 mph and gusts are estimated to touch around 35 mph. The fire is already the largest blaze in Orange County in almost 10 years, and over 1,000 firefighters across the state have arrived to the area to assist in battling the flames.

Anaheim Police Department and Fire & Rescue Spokesman Sgt. Daron Wyatt said at a Tuesday morning press conference that about 5,000 residences have been evacuated in the area and about 3,500 more homes are “under threat.”

“We want you back in your homes as soon as possible,” Wyatt said. “But it’s not there yet. Your lives are more important than property.”

Officials are anticipating a possible shift in winds that could expand the fire and push it toward neighborhoods in Anaheim Hills, Orange and Tustin.

Here’s a look at the evacuations and where the fire is currently located:

Here’s a list of areas that are currently under evacuation orders, according to KTLA.

Anaheim

– East of Serrano Avenue, north of Nohl Ranch, south of the 91 Freeway, west of the 241 Freeway

– Residents in the area south of Walnut Canyon Reservoir should also be ready to evacuate if the fire spreads.

Orange

– Orange Park Acres

– Santiago Canyon Road east of Cannon

Tustin

– Jamboree Road and Tustin Ranch Road north of Pioneer

– Everything north of Peter’s Canyon

Here’s a list of shelters that have been opened:

Shelters Opened for Evacuees

– East Anaheim Community Center at 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.

– Downtown Anaheim Youth Center at 225 S. Philadelphia-El Modena High School at 3920 E. Spring St.

– El Modena High School at 3920 E. Spring St.

– Katella High School at 2200 E. Wagner Ave.

For updated information on the fire and evacuations, use the following contact information.

Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation areas.

The fire comes just weeks after a brush fire burned over 2,500 acres at the Anaheim-Corona border, prompting dozens of evacuations. There were no reports of injuries in that fire, but six homes and a trailer of a semi-truck were damaged, according to ABC 7 News. Officials say the fire that started Monday is consuming the un-burnt brush left by the first wildfire.