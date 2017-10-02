Luxor Hotel: Twitter Users Claim Active Shooter on Property

The Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas was swarmed by police on Monday morning, several hours after an active shooter was reported at Mandalay Bay. That shooter has since been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. According to police, Paddock took aim at concertgoers attending a country music festival across the street. So far, 58 people have been confirmed dead and another 500+ have been injured.
Below is a video of the police activity happening at the Luxor just minutes ago.
Hayley Miller from the Huffington Post has said that reports of an evacuation at the Luxor “are false.” Check out her tweet below.
According to CBS Sacramento reporter Sean Bennett, police are responding to reports of “loud noises” heard at the hotel. Check out his tweet below.
Meanwhile, social media has been lighting up with information about what’s going on at the Luxor right now, but nothing has been confirmed by law enforcement at this time.
The Luxor Hotel is located near Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Las Vegas strip. It is identifiable by its unique architecture; it’s an all-glass black pyramid. The Luxor is a .3 mile walk from Mandalay Bay. The two resorts connect via the Mandalay Place mall.
The Luxor first opened on October 13, 1993.
