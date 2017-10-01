O.J. Simpson Released Video & Photo: WATCH

DOC

O.J. Simpson was released from prison on October 1, and the moment was captured on video.

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison for a foiled hotel robbery; Simpson was famously acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

Here’s the video of O.J. walking free that was released by the Nevada Department of Corrections on October 1:

Simpson was released a few minutes after midnight in a bid by authorities to reduce publicity.

The DOC also released a photo of O.J., writing, “The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident, released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October 1, 2017, at 12:08 AM from Lovelock Correctional Center.”

Here’s a fuller look at that:

Simpson was dressed in blue jeans, a jean jacket, white tennis shoes, and a baseball hat. Where was he headed?

State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press she was not sure where Simpson went or who met him at the prison to pick him up.

“I don’t have any information on where he’s going,” said Keast, according to ESPN. The video shows him being told to “come out” and responding “OK.”

However, an attorney for the Goldman family said to CNN that he will go after Simpson’s money because OJ owes the family millions of dollars due to a successful civil suit they filed against him after his acquittal in the murders.

The prosecution and defense in the brutal murders was dubbed the “Trial of the Century” and divided Americans at the time. According to ABC News, “Simpson was sentenced to prison following an arrest in 2007 during a botched robbery in Las Vegas, when he led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint. The former Buffalo Bills star contended the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him.”