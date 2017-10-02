President Trump Responds to Las Vegas Mass Shooting

President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” after at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 others injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The White House also issued the following statement:
“The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Country music superstar Jason Aldean was on-stage when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says the suspect, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed by police and that they believe it was a “lone wolf” attack. Paddock was confronted on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is across the street from the concert venue.
Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, Lombardo says.
Police have located Paddock’s wife, Marilou Danley, who was sought after as a person of interest in the investigation.
Previously, Mr. Trump has responded to mass shootings as a private citizen.
Following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, where 49 people were killed, then-candidate Trump tweeted:
He went on to blast President Obama for his refusal to use the words “radical Islamic terrorism.” The shooter, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State while on the phone with police negotiators:
Mr. Trump also used the shooting as an example of why his so-called Muslim ban was necessary:
After 14 people were killed by two ISIS sympathizers in San Bernardino, California in December 2015, Trump responded:
Two days later, Mr. Trump blasted the media for not calling the shooting an “act of terror.”
In December 2012, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people — including 20 children — were killed, Mr. Trump offered his condolences and praised then-President Obama for his response:
Four days after the shooting, Mr. Trump called for unity:
