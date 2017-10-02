President Trump Responds to Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Getty

President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” after at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 others injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas late Sunday night. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The White House also issued the following statement:

“The President has been briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Country music superstar Jason Aldean was on-stage when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says the suspect, identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed by police and that they believe it was a “lone wolf” attack. Paddock was confronted on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which is across the street from the concert venue.

Among those killed were two off-duty police officers, Lombardo says.

Police have located Paddock’s wife, Marilou Danley, who was sought after as a person of interest in the investigation.

Previously, Mr. Trump has responded to mass shootings as a private citizen.

Following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in June 2016, where 49 people were killed, then-candidate Trump tweeted:

Really bad shooting in Orlando. Police investigating possible terrorism. Many people dead and wounded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

He went on to blast President Obama for his refusal to use the words “radical Islamic terrorism.” The shooter, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State while on the phone with police negotiators:

Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn't he should immediately resign in disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

Mr. Trump also used the shooting as an example of why his so-called Muslim ban was necessary:

What has happened in Orlando is just the beginning. Our leadership is weak and ineffective. I called it and asked for the ban. Must be tough — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

After 14 people were killed by two ISIS sympathizers in San Bernardino, California in December 2015, Trump responded:

California shooting looks very bad. Good luck to law enforcement and God bless. This is when our police are so appreciated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2015

Two days later, Mr. Trump blasted the media for not calling the shooting an “act of terror.”

The horrible shooting that took place in San Bernardino was an absolute act of terror that many people knew about. Why didn’t they report? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2015

In December 2012, following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people — including 20 children — were killed, Mr. Trump offered his condolences and praised then-President Obama for his response:

A horrible day for Newtown, CT and our country yesterday. My condolences to all of the families so tragically affected. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2012

President Obama spoke for me and every American in his remarks in #Newtown Connecticut. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2012

Four days after the shooting, Mr. Trump called for unity: