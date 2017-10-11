Tubbs Fire Before and After Photos: The Santa Rosa Destruction

Getty

The “Tubbs Fire” in the Santa Rosa area of California’s wine country has destroyed more than 570 structures as multiple wildfires have cost at least 17 people their lives with many more missing. See before and after photos of the structural damage below.

Santa Rosa's Hilton Sonoma hotel among dozens of burned businesses. #TubbsFire pic.twitter.com/tp8RZebSBw — Kurtis Alexander (@kurtisalexander) October 9, 2017

Most of the victims died in Sonoma County, where Santa Rosa is located, according to the Mercury News. CalFire reports that the Tubbs Fire is threatening more than 16,000 structures and had burned 27,000 acres as of October 10.

Before and after the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, Calif. https://t.co/JKyeUC7sgw pic.twitter.com/6xpeD4UI20 — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) October 10, 2017

The blaze had destroyed 550 residential homes and 22 commercial businesses. The Washington Post reported that the Tubbs Fire, “the largest blaze in Sonoma County, started late Sunday night in Calistoga before spreading to Santa Rosa.” The Atlas Fire “started off Atlas Peak Road before burning southwest to just outside of the city of Napa,” according to The Post, which added that more than a dozen wildfires in all were racing through the California wine country.

Aerial images shows a destroyed neighborhood in Santa Rosa: https://t.co/3kESkv0ljg pic.twitter.com/7rHQxyafHp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 10, 2017

The scenes of devastation were particularly dramatic and heart-wrenching in Santa Rosa and nearby, and before-and-after photos of the devastation told the story. Here are some of those before-and-after photos from the California wildfires, including Santa Rosa and from Napa.

Coffey Park Neighborhood

Santa Rosa's Coffee Park neighborhood from the air, before and after fire. pic.twitter.com/zaR9QZPKpM — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) October 9, 2017

According to ABC News, Coffey Park “is one of the neighborhoods that has been left in ruins because of the North Bay wildfires.”

Startling before and after; Coffey Park neighborhood. From CHP #SantaRosa pic.twitter.com/ubPdzGLMF5 — Simone DeAlba FOX40 (@Simone_DeAlba) October 10, 2017

“Coffey Park was once full of lush trees and family homes, but the uncontrolled flames left almost every house destroyed,” ABC reported.

Santa Rosa Kmart

Commercial businesses, like the local Kmart, also burned to the ground.

SFRD Station 5 in Fountain Grove

Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa

FIRESTORM IN NORTHERN CAL: Before and after photos of Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/fuqoDOT9li — Oahu Democrats (@OahuDemocrats) October 11, 2017

Cardinal Newman High School dated back to the 1960s. “Cardinal Newman High School began as an idea to match a need, the need to provide a Catholic high school for boys in Santa Rosa, the growing center of Sonoma County,” its history page says.

Before and after the fire pictures of Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa. #santarosafire pic.twitter.com/4pqMPG8zT9 — Erik Stewart (@erikstewartsf) October 10, 2017

The school had built a new science building as recently as 2015.

Journey’s End Mobile Home Park

Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, a retirement community. Mostly people on limited fixed incomes.

Before and after pic.twitter.com/hW3Sfg0XcE — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 9, 2017

This mobile home park was a retirement community.

General Views of Santa Rosa Before and After

Before and After from the #TubbsFire in Santa Rosa using Google Street View. After pic from @KNielsenKPIX. pic.twitter.com/65aHVohJiJ — Bryan Wood (@bryanwx) October 9, 2017

Hopper and Kerry in Santa Rosa near Barnes Road. Before and after pic.twitter.com/deOqyruioF — Morgan Carlston (@MorganCarlston) October 10, 2017

Before and after photos. View Ct. and Starview drive in #SantaRosa. pic.twitter.com/re4sQsqsZl — KTVU (@KTVU) October 9, 2017

Signorello Vineyards in Napa Valley

FIRESTORM IN NORTHERN CAL: Signorello Vineyards in Napa Valley, before and after. pic.twitter.com/UUqU0WI8E2 — Oahu Democrats (@OahuDemocrats) October 11, 2017

Napa

Thinking of #Napa and the wonderful day I spent there just ten days ago. The before (by me) and after (by @sfchronicle). pic.twitter.com/hOZBggbTEk — Svetlana Shkolnikova (@svetashko) October 10, 2017

Absolutely terrible, Heart-breaking photos, before, and after, from Napa… pic.twitter.com/dD1W6kYKQJ — James Walker (@jwalkermobile) October 10, 2017

I just left Napa yesterday from the @SafewayOpen This was our suite at Silverado before and after. Prayers to everyone affected! 😢🙏🏽⛳️ pic.twitter.com/9pHvknnJb5 — Bonnie-Jill Laflin (@BJLaflin) October 9, 2017

