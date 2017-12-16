Cassandra White: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Cassandra Renae White, a 34-year-old English teacher from Oklahoma, is accused of taking out a marriage license to marry a 16-year-old student.

The bizarre case is but the latest story of a female teacher in the United States being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, but the marriage license is a new twist. The school district says the teacher no longer works for the district and that it is cooperating with a law enforcement investigation but has said little else. White, who goes by the name Cassie, has not been arrested.

The boy’s Facebook page shows he is a football player at the school who also had a teenage girlfriend. “I love football Fridays! Let’s go Wolves!” Cassandra White wrote on her Facebook page, which is filled with pictures of her three small children.

1. White & the Boy Allegedly Took Out a Marriage License With His Father’s Consent

Local television stations in Oklahoma first obtained court records that allegedly show a marriage license filing between White and the boy. Court records “show a Cassandra Renae White, 34, and a 16-year-old boy, filed for a marriage license in Cleveland County on December 13, which was signed off by the teen’s father. A 16-year-old can be married with parental consent,” reported Oklahoma News 4 television station. A review of Oklahoma’s online court records confirms this. You can see a screenshot of the marriage license record above, although Heavy has blacked out the names of the boy and his father.

The court records show that White paid $50 for the license, which was taken out in Cleveland County, Oklahoma.

“The next day, Thursday December 14, White was no longer employed by the Davis Public Schools,” the News 4 television station added, reporting that “Davis Police officers showed up at the Cleveland County Courthouse Thursday to look into the marriage license filing, as a part of the investigation. News 4 is not naming the teen, as he is the potential victim of a sex crime.”

Newson6 reported, “Police in Davis say they were investigating reports of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year old student when the two went ahead and did something police never expected. They applied for a marriage license.”

2. White No Longer Works for the School District & the Boy’s Father Says He’s ‘Sick About It’

The father of the teenage boy spoke to Newson6 about the bizarre situation. “I’m sick. I’m sick about it. I didn’t want it to happen,” the father said, adding that he had agreed to allow his son to marry White. “I weighed out the ups and downs of it and I thought, ‘Who am I?’” the father told the television station. “So, he asked me to do something. I did it.”

The boy’s Facebook page says he’s in a relationship and he plays football. His photos are typical selfies for a high school student. He captioned one picture of dirt bikes “evening date!” He wrote that his girlfriend had stolen his heart, naming a teenage girl.

The School District hasn’t said much in response to the accusations but did release a statement when local media began inquiring into the situation.

“The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations,” the statement said. “The teacher in question is no longer employed by Davis Schools.” According to KTEN-TV, the school district declined further comment “because of the ongoing criminal investigation and the confidentiality rights of the parties involved.”

One upset parent, whose child goes to Davis High School, told Heavy in an interview, “I would like for the staff to do something to ensure these kinds of things don’t happen again. A relationship between a TEACHER and a student should NEVER be overlooked, even if the parent does give consent.” The mother did not want her name printed.

3. White, Who Is a Single Mother, Was an English Teacher Who Once Directed Sports Clubs

The teen’s father told Newson6 that White is a single mother, and he doesn’t want her to lose her three children. The father added that his son is almost 17 and claimed he hasn’t had sex with White, according to the interview the boy’s father gave with the television station.

According to The New York Post, “No arrests have been made, but rape charges could be filed against White if she was involved in a sexual relationship with the teen. It is illegal for a teacher to have sex with a student enrolled in the same school system.”

On White’s Facebook page, she goes by “Cassie.” She says she was an English teacher at Davis High School and former assistant director of sports clubs at Texas State University. She also wrote that she was a former coordinator of Sports Clubs, Intramural Sports, and Summer Camps at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a former graduate assistant of sports clubs at Mississippi State University. The occupation information has since been removed from the page.

“I have three cuties who call me Mommy,” she wrote on the page.

4. White, Who Hasn’t Commented on the Allegations, Filled Her Facebook Page With Photos of Her Children

White told a television reporter “no comment” when he showed up at her door in Oklahoma. Although her Facebook page says she’s married to a different man than the student, a post from July 2017 indicates she’s a widow. “Happy 11th wedding anniversary to my sweetie in heaven. I love you and miss you so much my darlin’! 😍😙😍😙❤❤” it read. Her husband coached a semi-professional baseball team, she once wrote on the page.

In August, she shared a song by Grease, “You’re the One That I Want,” and wrote, “I honestly almost didn’t give this a chance but it is wellllll worth the listen. So good.”

Davis, Oklahoma is a town of fewer than 3,000 people. According to Oklahoma News 4, “Under Oklahoma law, a person can be charged with rape if a victim, between 16-20 years old, has a sexual relationship with a teacher, at least 18-years-old, and that teacher is employed by the same school system where the student is enrolled.”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Been Accused of Sex-Related Allegations

Over the past two years, many female teachers have been accused of having sex or an inappropriate relationship with a high school student. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

