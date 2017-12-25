Are Denny’s & IHOP Open on Christmas 2017? What Are Their Menu Items for the Holiday?

Denny's

Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Christmas. However, this is at participating locations, many of which may be incorporating a holiday schedule. But, if you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe going until early afternoon at least. As for IHOP, they should be open as well. And, the holiday hours vary when it comes to the locations, so be sure to check with your nearest restaurant.

When it comes to Denny’s menu, they still have their normal menu, but also have a holiday selection as well. Some of their new items on their menu include the White Chocolate Raspberry Pancake Breakfast, Frosty Your Jr. Shake, Pumpkin Cream Pancake Breakfast, Cranberry Orange Pancake Breakfast, White Chocolate Raspberry Milkshake, and Create Your Own Jr. Frosty Pancakes. According to the official Denny’s description of the “create your own” pancakes, this is how they are made: “Start with fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla cream, plus bacon arms and scarf. Have fun adding chocolate chip eyes and mouth, a white chocolate carrot nose and a chocolate top hat.”

Currently, there are several new items that have been added to the IHOP menu, some of which are reflective of the holiday season. First of which is the Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, which is available in a few flavors. In the Toffee Apple Cheesecake flavor, the description of the new addition reads, “Wake up to buttery Brioche French toast layered with creamy cheesecake and crunchy toffee then finished with warm, cinnamon apples, toffee, whipped topping and powdered sugar.” There is also an OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, which has oreo filling, whipped topping and powdered sugar on top of Brioche bread. The other flavor of Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast is Strawberry Cheesecake.

A new addition on the IHOP Kids’ menu is the Fluffy the Snowman Pancakes. It’s adorable and is decorated like a real-life snowman. The pancakes are decorated with a bacon scarf, a strawberry nose, chocolate chip buttons, and whipped cream “snow”. There are also still some pumpkin items in the mix for the Fall season. For example, the Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are made with real pumpkin. In addition, one can order the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, French Toast Hot Chocolate and the Gingerbread Hot Chocolate for beverages. As for new items that do not follow the holiday theme, feel free to check out the Grilled Chicken & Veggie Salad, the Spicy Poblano Omelette, the Breakfast Sammy on the children’s menu or the Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap.