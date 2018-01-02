Mega Millions Live Stream: How to Watch the Drawing Online Tonight January 2

Getty

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing in size and tonight it will be around $361 million, depending on how many people buy tickets before Tonight is the seventh-largest Mega Millions jackpot in 20 years, at $330 million. If you want to watch the drawing live as it airs, we have all the details here. The Mega Millions drawing is online live tonight at 11:00 pm Eastern. Here’s what you need to know.

You can livestream it at the Powerball MegaMillions website. Yes, this is different than that regular Mega Millions website where you find the results of the drawing (which also show up with a quick Google search.) This special Powerball Megamillions site shows a live stream of the drawings for both the Mega Millions and the Powerball games. Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Click here to watch the Mega Millions drawing online. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to processing the live stream. As more and more people get interested in the drawing, it may be tougher to watch it. You certainly can’t wait until the last minute to click the live stream. Join the stream a couple minutes before it’s starting, just to make sure, and the video should start automatically when the drawing begins.

There are several additional possibilities for watching a livestream of the Mega Millions drawing if the one above doesn’t work. (The official site sometimes has glitches that prevent the livestream from working for everyone.) None of these sites are guaranteed, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. (But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to broadcast the drawing live.) Here are a few additional options that might work if the one above doesn’t.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, is where the actual drawing takes place. WSB-TV has a livestream of its newscast at this link, where it will also show the drawing if it is broadcast. You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here. WGN-TV also has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing.

You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work. If no one wins tonight’s Mega Millions, the next one is estimated to be $418 million on Friday. The estimated cash value for today’s jackpot, if someone does win, is $225 million after taxes.