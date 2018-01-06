Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on Lockdown, Reports of ‘Active Shooter’ on Base

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington state was in lockdown early this morning after sounds of gunfire were reported. Although there were rumors of an “active shooter” on the naval base, authorities have not found any evidence to support these claims. Law enforcement has been working diligently to search the area and to ensure everyone’s safety. So far, everything has checked out and no injuries have been reported.

Since the initial information surfaced, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has partially reopened and the shelter in place order has been lifted. There is still a heavy police presence on Ault Field, which is where the gunfire was reported.

“There was a report of gunfire on Ault Field this morning. Out of an abundance of caution the base was secured. There is limited access and the shelter in place order is lifted. There has been no actual evidence of gunfire. Updates will be provided as they become available,” reads the most recent tweet from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s official Twitter account.

The photo below shows a line of cars outside of one of the gates at the naval base. People were not allowed on or off the base for about four hours.

Commands are being told to shelter in place. Been on lock down since before 6 am pic.twitter.com/icz0x9H2fw — Dusten Abell (@lightningDusten) January 6, 2018

At 9:30 a.m. local time, the base’s official Twitter account confirmed that Langley Gate has been “reopened for base access.” This update came about an hour after the base confirmed that all fates to Ault Field had been “closed until further notice.”

Langley Gate is now open for base access. All other gates are closed at this time. Please follow all law enforcement traffic controls on Ault Field. We will update as the situation changes. — @NASWhidbeyIsland (@NASWhidbeyIslan) January 6, 2018

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s Ault Field is located about three miles north of Oak Harbor and 90 miles north of Seattle. The base provides the only naval aviation support in the Pacific Northwest.

According to Military Installments, over 35,000 people live in this area, including 7,050 military personnel, 14,000 family members, 14,000 retirees, 350+ reservists, and 2,420 civilian contract employees, and 50+ Canadian Forces and their families. The site also reports that there is a “no weapons” policy for Ault Field.

“All personnel residing in government quarters are required to register weapons with NAS Whidbey Island. All firearms must be registered with the PPV Housing Office within three (3) days of occupancy or procurement of firearms. Firearms and ammunition must be stored separately in safe, locked locations. Loaded guns in the Premises are prohibited. Displaying or discharging a weapon in the Neighborhood is prohibited. Hand grenades, bombs, and blasting explosives are also prohibited. Registration is done 24/7 at the Langley gate. Unloaded weapons must be brought to the gate with a valid driver’s license and military identification card.”

This story is developing.