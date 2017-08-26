How to Order Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV on TV & Streaming Devices

Getty

Saturday night’s superfight between Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is expected to challenge records for the most-watched event in boxing history. Part of that is because it’s an unprecedented crossover battle, part of it is because those two can sell a fight unlike anyone else in combat sports, and part of it is because the fight is being made widely available to anyone.

Whether you want to watch through your cable provider, or you’re a cable cutter and want to watch the fight on your phone or streaming device, it’s easy to order and watch Saturday’s pay-per-view.

You can read on for a complete rundown of all your options, or head here to see where you can watch the fight in bars or movie theaters.

USA: Order Through Your Cable Provider

Price: $89.95 for standard definition or $99.95 for high definition

If you’re in the United States and want to order the PPV through your cable provider so you can watch on your television, you can call your provider or follow the appropriate following link for more information:

Comcast Xfinity

DirecTV

Dish

Time Warner Cable

Charter

Fios by Verizon

U-Verse

Cox

Optimum

Sudden Link

Mediacom

You can click here for a complete list of participating TV providers.

USA, Canada, UK & Other Countries: Order Through UFC

Price: $99.95; comes with 30 days of UFC Fight Pass

If you’re looking to order the PPV digitally so you can watch on your phone or streaming device, you can click here to order directly through UFC’s website. This is available to residents in the USA, Canada, UK, Italy, Australia, Spain, Singapore and New Zealand, and it comes with 30 days of UFC Fight Pass.

Before purchasing, you’ll have to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch on your desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or another streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

USA: Order Through Sling TV

Price: $99.95

If you have Sling TV or want to start a free trial, you can order and watch the fight through them. To order the PPV, you can either do so in the app, or you can log-in to sling.com/account and click on the fight banner.

Once you’ve purchased the fight, you can watch on desktop, or if you want to watch on mobile or another streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download in the following places:

App Store

Google Play Store

Amazon App Store

Xbox One

Roku

You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

USA: Order Through Showtime

Price: $99.95

You can also order the PPV digitally directly through Showtime. Once purchased, you’ll be able to watch the fight on desktop or on mobile or streaming device via the Showtime PPV app.

Order Through PlayStation 4

Price: $99.95

If you want to watch on your PlayStation 4, you can order the fight through the PlayStation Store.

UK: Order Through Sky Sports Box Office

Price: £19.95 for UK customers or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers

If you’re in the UK and want to watch the fight on your television, you can click here to order the fight

You can also order using your remote control. Sky customers can read here for instructions on how to do that. Virgin customers can head here.

If you want to watch the fight on your computer or other streaming device, you can go here to order. Once you’ve paid, you can watch in the following locations:

Your computer

Apple streaming devices, Sky Sports Box Office iOS App

Android streaming devices, Sky Sports Box Office Android App

NOW TV Box, via the Sky Sports Box Office App

You You can read here for more information.

Australia: Order Through Main Event

Price: A$59.95

If you’re in Australia, you can click here to order the fight through Main Event.

If you want to watch the fight digitally on your mobile or streaming device, you can order here.