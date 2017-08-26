Where to Watch Mayweather-McGregor: Bar & Movie Theater Finder

Getty

So you want to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, but you don’t want to pay the exorbitant PPV price? Fortunately, there are ways to do exactly that.

Here’s a rundown of how to see what bars and movie theaters will show the fight in your area:

Bars

If there’s a bar and/or restaurant in your area, and it has a TV, then odds are pretty good it will be showing “The Money Fight.” If you have a bar in mind, you may just want to check their website or call them up to confirm. If you don’t know where you want to go, you can click here for a list of bars in your area that are confirmed to be showing the fight.

Note that in most cases, there’s likely going to be cover somewhere in the $20 to $50 range depending on the popularity of a place. That’s because showing a PPV event in a commercial setting isn’t exactly cheap.

“A bar and restaurant would call up and if their occupancy certificate says it has 100 seats, it would be times 30 dollars,” said Joe Hand Jr., the president of a Pennsylvania-based commercial PPV distributer. “So, it would be $3,000 to license it.”

You can also click here for a rundown of some of the more popular spots in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, New York, Miami and San Francisco.

Movie Theaters

If a bar doesn’t interest you, there will also be several movie theaters around the country that will show the fight. Just like with a regular movie, you can purchase a ticket in advance. and “the show” will start at 9 p.m. ET, which is when the PPV main card begins. Mayweather vs. McGregor is estimated to start sometime around midnight ET.

Once again, you can individually check theaters around you, or you can simply click here to search your zip code and see what theaters in your area will show the fight.

In most locations, tickets cost $40.