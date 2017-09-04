2017 Presidents Cup: Team U.S. Players

Getty

With the completion of the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, the players for USA’s Presidents Cup team have been set. The 2017 Presidents Cup will be played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from September 28 to October 1.

United States Team Roster:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Justin Thomas

4. Rickie Fowler

5. Daniel Berger

6. Brooks Koepka

7. Kevin Kisner

8. Patrick Reed

9. Matt Kuchar

10. Kevin Chappell

The United States team features the 10 players who earned the most official FedExCup points from the 2015 BMW Championship through the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship. Points earned during the 2017 calendar year counted double. The team will also feature two captain’s picks.

Chappell’s selection didn’t occur until the final day of the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship. He entered the day in 11th place, but managed to narrowly-pass Charlie Hoffman to earn the final spot on the team. Chappell finished the Dell Technologies Championship at two-under-par and Hoffman finished at even-par.

U.S. Captain Steve Sticker will still make two captain’s picks on September 6 to complete the team of twelve. This year’s captain’s assistants for the U.S. are Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.

The first two days of this year’s tournament consist of five matches of fourball and five matches of foursomes. The third day consists of four matches of fourball and four matches of foursomes. Team USA will decide the order on the first three days, since they are the host team. On the fourth and final day, twelve single matches will be played. Thirty matches will be played in all.

2015’s Presidents Cup was won by the United States Team 15.5 – 14.5. The 2015 Presidents Cup was the 11th Presidents Cup and was played at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The United States have won six-consecutive Presidents Cups.

Team USA’s 2015 Presidents Cup team featured Spieth, Fowler, Johnson, Kuchar, Reed, Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Chris Kirk, Bill Hass and J.B Holmes. The team was captained by Jay Haas and Fred Couples was captain’s assistant.