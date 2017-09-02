WATCH: Ric Flair Says He ‘Ain’t Dead Yet’

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

Ric Flair is back on social media after a health scare had his family asking the public for prayers. On Saturday afternoon, Flair took to Twitter to post the above video, letting everyone know that he is okay.

“Hey to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, wooo, is back up and running…I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very near future. Wooo,” Flair said in the video, wearing a black T-shirt that read, “I ain’t dead yet, mother f***ers.”

Last month, Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, was hospitalized. According to TMZ. Flair’s family had asked for prayers, but didn’t give too many details about what was going on. The former professional wrestler is doing much better however, and he wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for their love and support.

Just last week, Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, posted an update to social media, letting fans know that Flair was doing better than expected.

“He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much. He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle,” Barlow’s Facebook post read in part.

It is still unclear exactly what happened to Flair, 68. After he went to the hospital for abdominal pain, doctors placed him into a medically-induced coma. He had emergency surgery — though it’s not clear on what part of his body — and was listed in “critical condition” for about a week. Flair was able to pull through, however, and appears to be doing well.