Ric Flair Health Update: Fiancee Says He’s Recovering, Witnessed ‘Miracle’

Getty

Two weeks after WWE legend Ric Flair underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition for multiple organ problems, his fiancee said on his path toward recovery.

Wendy Barlow posted an update to Flair’s health on her personal Facebook page August 28, saying the man she’s set to marry is making incredible strides since undergoing the medical procedures and doctors expect hi to make a full recovery.

“He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much,” she wrote. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle.”

Ric Flair's fiancée with an update on his health. Says she's witnessed a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Xz2qZLT66h — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 29, 2017

Flair, 68, had been placed into a medically-induced coma August 14 and had to undergo emergency surgery after being admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain. He had been in critical condition until last week, when his representatives told TMZ that he was “awake, communicating and progressing.”

On August 25, wrestling legend and longtime friend Hulk Hogan sent a tweeted news similar to Barlow’s, saying he’s in “perfect health.”

Thank you God for Ric's healing and perfect health today,and so it is amen! Only love. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 26, 2017

Flair, commonly referred to as “The Nature Boy,” got his start in wrestling in the American Wrestling Association back in 1972. He debuted in the WWE — then the WWF — in 1991 after growing in popularity in his time with the National Wrestling Alliance and WCW. The Charlotte, North Carolina native spent just two years in WWF in his first stint, though, before he returned to WCW from 1993 until 2001. He eventually came back to the WWE after WCW was bought out in the early 2000s, and added more chapters to his already-storied career.

Flair got engaged to Barlow in July 2016.