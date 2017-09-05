Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension: Will the Cowboys Running Back Play Week 1?

Getty

According to a report, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suiting up for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Mike Fisher, a Cowboys insider for 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, said he was informed by a courtroom source that the federal judge answered “yes” when asked if Elliott will be eligible to play Week 1 against the New York Giants.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that a ruling on the suspension had to be made by 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, or he would indeed be eligible to play Week 1.

A ruling on Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal must be given by 4pmET Tuesday. If not, the RB will be eligible to play on Sunday. LATEST

📺: @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/IeXDaUhPS3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 5, 2017

However, Elliott’s status for Week 2 is still up in the air due no official ruling from the judge on the motion as of yet.

Elliott went before Judge Amos Mazzant on at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday regarding a motion that was filed by the NFLPA for a temporary restraining order to be imposed against the running back’s six-game suspension. The NFL had suspended Elliott on August 11 for six games after an internal investigation into domestic abuse allegations and he appealed it five days later.

Elliott and his lawyers had filed a petition in federal court to block a ruling against his appeal, accusing the NFL of having a “conspiracy” against him, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported.

The arbitrator, Harold Henderson, has yet to issue a ruling on Elliott’s appeal.

On September 4, USA Today‘s A.J. Perez reported that the NFL filed to dismiss the case from district court because they said he didn’t “have the legal standing to challenge in federal court a six-game suspension over domestic assault allegations.”

Hours before Tuesday’s hearing on The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would “have good news for you as we get into the week.”

“I don’t want to make the comment, and I know y’all can imagine with all that we have flying around the courtrooms and the basic hearing rooms,” Jones said during the interview. “That would be one I’d pass on this morning.”