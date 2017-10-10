Adrian Peterson Fantasy Value After Cardinals Trade

Getty

Hopefully, you did not spend a lot of money on an Adrian Peterson Saints jersey over the off-season. ESPN reported Peterson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.

Trade! The New Orleans Saints have traded Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional pick per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 10, 2017

What does this do for Peterson’s fantasy value? It does give it a bit of juice, but Peterson has done little to instill confidence in fantasy owners this season. Peterson looks to have lost a step, but the Cardinals backfield has been relying on Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington. In my latest trade targets article, I have Ellington as a sell high candidate.

I have concerns Ellington will not be able to stay on the field. Peterson steps into a prime opportunity to get carries, and is on par with Johnson at this point in his career. Sometimes, opportunity can outweigh skill level in fantasy. Over the next few weeks, Peterson has a real chance to beat out Ellington and Johnson in Arizona.

According to ESPN, Peterson is owned in just over 47 percent of leagues. He is worth a speculative add on your waiver wire claims this week. However, don’t get your hopes up that you are picking up the Peterson that used to help owners win fantasy championships.

Peterson averaged three yards a carry in limited action with the Saints. Peterson also never reached more than 10 carries in a game with the Saints. He only has 27 total carries this season.

For the current owners of Peterson, is he worth keeping on your roster? Given the sad state of this week’s waiver wire, I would hang on to Peterson for another week or two. It gives you time to see what the new workload situation in Arizona will be. Even for those that pick up Peterson, he is not a startable option until we see he is going to get carries.