Christian Pulisic Salary: How Much Does the USMNT Player Make?

Getty

Christian Pulisic is quickly becoming the face of American soccer. If Pulisic continues his stellar player on the field, it is going to lead to a very lucrative career. When he is not representing the United States on the national team, Pulisic plays in Germany’s Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic signed a contract extension with Dortmund in January 2017. The deal runs through June 30, 2020. The extension added another year on his deal, which previously ended in 2019. According to PayWizard.org, Pulisic’s salary is $1.14 million.

Pulisic has had no shortage of suitors from other clubs, and the transfer market gives fans a better idea of Pulisic’s rising value. According to transfermarkt.co.uk, Pulisic’s estimated transfer fee is valued at $21.17 million for those looking to pull Pulisic away from Dortmund.

ESPN reported Liverpool offered Dortmund $14.38 million in 2016 to try to pry Pulisic away.

Pulisic was linked to a number of other clubs, including Liverpool. However, Dortmund has made it clear they want Pulisic to be part of their long-term plans. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc spoke to Bild about the rumors.

“We have communicated very clearly that we won’t sell Christian, and that he’s very much part of our plans,” Zorc told Bild (via The Independent). “Liverpool don’t need to waste their time.”

Pulisic has admitted to dreaming of playing in the EPL when he was younger, but appears to be happy with his current situation in Germany. Pulisic spoke with Penn Live about the rumors.

“Nah, I mean when I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I’m in the Bundesliga I’m not planning on a move because that’s what I want to do,” Pulisic told Penn Live. “I’m really happy there and I’m just kind of going with the flow and I’m happy with it.”