J.J. Watt Knee Injury: Texans Star Carted to Locker Room

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury Sunday night in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the first drive of the game, Watt rushed Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith but stumbled and fell to the ground in obvious pain. As he tried to get out of a block, his left leg/knee appeared to buckle, and he went stumbled to the ground. He tried to stand up and continue the play, but fell back to the ground.

Texans trainers rushed to Watt and examined his ACL/MCL, and he had to be helped to the sideline by two trainers. Once on the sideline, Watt was examined in a medical tent before getting helped onto a cart and transported to the locker room where he’s getting X-rays.

The extent of the injury isn’t yet known, but it certainly doesn’t look promising. Watt’s facial expression after the injury said it all, as he held back tears on his way to the locker room.

Losing Watt for an extended period of time is obviously a massive blow for the Texans’ defense. Since entering the NFL in 2011, Watt’s led the league in sacks and hits with 239 and tackles for no gain/loss (106). He’s been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014 and 2015) in his career so far.

However, injuries have plagued recent seasons. In 2015, Watt battled a groin injury and a fractured left hand all season, but still dominated all 16 games. Months after the season, though, he underwent back surgery for a herniated disc and started the 2016-17 season on the PUP list. He made a quick return from the surgery and played in the season opener. But he was placed on injured reserve September 28 because the injury still lingered, and he missed the remainder of the season after undergoing another back surgery.