WATCH: Angered O.J. Simpson Says ‘Nothing has Changed’ Following Prison Release

Just hours after he was officially released from prison, an agitated O.J. Simpson was spotted at a gas station and was questioned about how it feels to be free.

The person who spotted Simpson, who was released from custody early Sunday morning, walks up to a white suburban and asks the unsuspecting NFL Hall of Fame running back how it feels to be released and where he’s headed to next.

Simpson, appearing surprised and a bit angered, told the man he doesn’t know how it feels yet since he’s been driving since his release.

“Ya’ll stalking me? Jesus, man,” Simpson says. “One, none of your business. Two, I’ve been in the car for the last five hours, so how do I know how it feels to be out? I’ve been in nowhere U.S.A. for the last nine years doing nothing. Nothing has changed in my life. What do you expect? Nothing has changed. Please, can I have a break here?

Somebody found OJ Simpson after his release… Yall better leave this man alone before he has a flashback!!! 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/iKyGoBH4um — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) October 2, 2017

Simpson had a stellar football career, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 at the University of Southern California, then was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played eight seasons for the Bills and one for the San Francisco 49ers and rushed for 11,236 yards while also scoring 61 touchdowns.

However, Simpson’s arguably best known for the legal troubles that came after his playing career. He served nine years in a Nevada prison for his conviction in a foiled Las Vegas hotel robbery. According to police, Simpson and a group of acquaintances caught wind that someone was selling his personal sports memorabilia, and they went to the hotel room in an effort to steal it back. A violent confrontation ensued, and the robbery plot ended up being foiled.

Simpson was released from the Nevada Department of Corrections a few minutes after midnight October 1 to avoid publicity.

Simpson was also acquitted in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman in 1997. His infamous 1992 white Ford Bronco led police on a high-speed pursuit after the murders.

According to the Associated Press, Simpson is headed to a home in the Las Vegas area, where he’ll live “for the forseeable future.”

BREAKING: Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

Simpson initially told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida after his release since it’s close to his children.