WATCH: Correa’s Home Run Hits Fan’s Glove

Moments after Carlos Correa’s home run put the Houston Astros ahead in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, questions began as to whether the Yankees were a victim of a situation that benefitted them 21 years ago.

A video review showed the hit landing past the outstretched arm of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and hitting the glove of a young Astros fan in right field. However, the umpires ruled after official review that the ball had hit the fan’s glove after crossing the fence, making it a home run.

It was a marked difference from a situation in 1996, when Yankees fan Jeffrey Maier reached into the field of play during a Derek Jeter at-bat to take a catch away from Baltimore Orioles right fielder Tony Tarasco, giving Jeter a home run and helping the Yankees steal the opener of the ALCS away from the Orioles. The Yankees went on to win that game and the 1996 World Series, and Maier’s name has remained well-known ever since.