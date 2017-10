Carlos Correa oppo 🌮💣 https://t.co/N3qK0oAJmM — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 14, 2017

Minutes after helping cut down a Brett Gardner attempt to stretch a double into a triple, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa gave his team a lift with his bat.

Correa lifted a pitch into right field over Aaron Judge, putting the Astros ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in Houston. The home run went to a video review before being confirmed that the hit was indeed a home run.

😅 *pending review* 😅 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 14, 2017

😄 *RESUME CELEBRATION* 😄 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 14, 2017

The Astros lead the ALCS one game to none.