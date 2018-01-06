Caitlin Nugent Clancy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook/Kevin Clancy

The wife of one of the hosts of Barstool Sports apparently caught her man texting his mistress. Caitlin Nugent, who married podcaster Kevin Clancy, who is known as KFC to fans, in 2014, made the allegations on her now-private Instagram page on January 5. Nugent wrote, via Page Six, “Last night after I put my 2-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son to bed, I caught my husband sending messages to his mistress who he’s apparently been seeing since I was 8 months pregnant. Days before I gave birth, he was at a hotel in Manhattan with her. Days after I gave birth, he was then, too. The [rug’s] been pulled out from underneath me. The kind, funny, relatable family man I thought I married is clearly lower, more insecure and more disrespectful than I ever imagined …. he’s already trashed her and dropped her like a hot potato behind her back so she’ll receive the same treatment I did. I never asked for my life and family to be so public, but since I know this is going to come out anyway, I wanted to set the truth [straight] before the public humiliation begins.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kevin Clancy Tweeted That He & Nugent ‘Are Going Through a Hard Time’

Clancy made a brief response to his wife’s lengthy message. He tweeted on January 5, “My wife and I are going through a hard time, I’m choosing to handle it privately for the sake of my kids.” Barstool Sports president addressed the story in a tweet:

Emergency Press Conference – KFC Gate pic.twitter.com/9Yh7m1pFcm — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 5, 2018

Portnoy said that the situation “sucks” and that Clancy “comes across as a scumbag.” He added that he would “highly doubt” that Clancy won’t address the story publicly. Portnoy said that his organization would leave the handling of the story up to Clancy and that the story “sucked for sure.”

2. The Couple Wed at the Jersey Shore Because Nugent Vacationed there as a Child

Clancy and Nugent married on the Jersey Shore in the summer of 2014. The selection of the venue was because Nugent and her family vacationed there as a child, according to the couple’s The Knot page. On their page, the couple says they met in a bar. Caitlin writes, “We were total strangers but once we started talking, we found out we had a ton in common—including many mutual friends.” The theme of their wedding was “cool but classy.” Their wedding was covered in a blog for Barstool Sports.

In April 2017, Clancy said on his podcast, “Never ever EVER buy a ring unless you are 1000% sure she is gonna say yes.” Clancy added, “I remember saying like, ‘listen, you spend a couple years living with a chick, you’re not going to be having as much sex.’ And every time it’s like, ‘no, not me, not my girl, we fuck all the time, we’re so into each other.’ Fast forward two or three years of living in the same apartment and they’re like, ‘ah shit, I haven’t gotten laid in a month.’ …I’m not making these things up. This isn’t a schtick. I’m not saying this for comedic effect. This is the life that I’ve lived and I’m telling you, I’m like Billy Madison grabbing the kid’s head.”

3. Nugent Has Worked for Some of the Biggest Media Companies in the World

According to her LinkedIn page, Nugent has worked in sales for some of the biggest media companies in the world. In the past, Nugent has worked for Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures and AT&T. These days, Nugent earns her money working for Turner Broadcasting, a position she’s held since March 2013. Nugent describes her role as “Direct Response Ad Sales for CNN, HLN, CNN en Espanol, CNN International and CNN Airport.”

Nugent graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2007 after studying economics and psychology. Prior to that, Nugent spent a year studying Irish Studies at the National University of Ireland in Galway. Clancy is a graduate of Fordham University where he studied business administration, so says his LinkedIn page. On her Facebook page, Nugent says she’s a native of Palaisades, New York, and that the couple now lives in Bronxville.

4. In July, Clancy Made Reference to Cheating on Twitter

During the summer of 2017, Clancy brought up the topic of “relationship reparations” on his podcast. In July 2017, he wrote on Twitter, “How much money would you need your ex to pay you to make up for them cheating on you.” That same month, Clancy wrote that he was in the “doghouse” with his wife.

5. Barstool Sports Has Been Roundly Criticized for Perceived Misogyny in the Past

Barstool Sports has been heavily criticized in various sections of the media for perceived misogyny in the past. Before the group was due to debut on ESPN, one of the network’s stars, Sam Ponder, tweeted screengrabs of blogs that referenced her name, one of which called her a “f***ing s***.” In one infamous 2010 blog, co-founder Dave Portnoy wrote, “Even though I never condone rape, if you’re a size 6 and you’re wearing skinny jeans you kind of deserve to be raped right? I mean skinny jeans don’t look good on size 0 and 2 chicks, nevermind size 6′s.” Another made reference to the allegations of rape surrounding Kobe Bryant and was titled, “Kobe Better Not Have Raped Alex Morgan.”