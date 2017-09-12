Top 10 Best iPhone X Accessories: Compare, Buy & Save

The iPhone X promises a huge upgrade for users who want the best of the best in iPhones. These accessories will help make using the phone easier, more productive, and more fun. Included on this list are things as practical as chargers and cables, tripods, and even a lens kit. All of these accessories will help take the exciting new features of the iPhone X to the next level. If you’re looking for iPhone 8 or 8 Plus accesories, check out the best accessories here.
Here’s 10 of the best iPhone X accessories to help make using this exciting new phone even better.
1. 6′ Nylon Braided USB to Lightning Cable
Despite Apple’s massive and thrilling innovations, one problem remains: the life of lightning cables tends to be on the short side. Fortunately, recent innovation in cable manufacturing has helped drastically increase the longevity of these cables. These nylon cables last much longer. They are also slightly more rigid, meaning they don’t tangle as easy. While they are slightly more expensive than the standard cables, they’re well worth it since they last longer and look better. This is a necessary addition for those who will use their iPhone X frequently.
Price: $11.99 (67 percent off MSRP)
Buy the 6′ Nylon Braided USB to Lightning Cable here.
Pros:
- Much stronger than normal USB cables that use plastic
- Extra long 6′ length
- Fits in most cases
- Extremely durable
- Anker has great customer service
Cons:
- Does not work with Lifeproof cases
Find more 6′ Nylon Braided USB to Lightning Cable information and reviews here.
2. Anker PowerCore 10000
This charger is a great value and bargain for the new iPhone X. It’s perfect because it has the right balance of a great amount of charging power and a light, portable size. It can rapidly charge any Apple product (including iPads), and most pivotally, it effortlessly fits into most pockets. Anker is a company that has exploded in popularity due to the high quality of their products and their excellent customer service. While the iPhone X adds two more hours of battery life, this will add many more.
Price: $25.99 (48 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Anker PowerCore 10000 here.
Pros:
- Rapidly charges iPhone X and any Apple product
- Can charge iPhone X approximately three and a half times
- Small form factor, lighter than models with similar capacity
- Excellent Anker customer service
Cons:
- 10,000mah can go fast if sharing with someone else or on an iPad
Find more Anker PowerCore 10000 information and reviews here.
3. Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter
While Bluetooth headphones are awesome, there are times when they’re just not practical. This accessory opens up your iPhone X to be used with any standard headphone. At this price, it’s a very reasonable backup for most people who have a variety of headphones. While Airbuds are fun and usually practical, there’s always going to be those time when one loses a bud, forgets to charge them, or simply wants to use a pair of powerful headphones one already owns. This is a must at this price.
Price: $8.88 (41 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter here.
Pros:
- Allows on to use their iPhone with standard headphones
- Works with all lightning devices
- One year manufacturer’s warranty
- Helps users with certain cases who can’t use lightning headphones
-
Cons:
- Volume control and mic support cannot be done using hardware (one must use the iPhone to adjust volume, and the iPhone mic)
Find more Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter information and reviews here.
4. Kobratech Mini Cell Phone Tripod
iPhone pictures get better and better with every single edition and the iPhone X is no exception. This Mini tripod is great for stabilizing one’s photos and taking great pictures of subjects. Tripods are especially great for taking video or in any situation where one needs to capture accurate shots. Combined with the new photo features of the iPhone X, this tripod will really help you take professional quality shots on your smartphone.
Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Kobratech Mini Cell Phone Tripod here.
Pros:
- Durable and easy to use tripod
- Compatible with many smartphones
- Flexibles legs
- Kobratech two year warranty
Cons:
- Extremely lightweight; can be hard to balance
- Takes some adjustment to get the right shot
Find more Kobratech Mini Cell Phone Tripod information and reviews here.
5. Amir 2 in 1 Camera Lens Kit
This lens kit is great for taking the already enhanced photography features of the iPhone X to the next level. Boasting decent quality and good optics, this two in one kit has two lenses: it has a 0.45X wide angle lens and a 15X macro lens. While the optics aren’t quite DSLR quality, since the iPhone X takes great quality picture to begin with, these lenses drastically allow the range to increase. If you really want your pics to pop off on Instagram, this is an extremely affordable and powerful addition; you can’t get pics like these with filters!
Price: $19.99 (59 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Amir 2 in 1 Camera Lens Kit here.
Pros:
- Solid quality lens; adds versatility and variety to shots taken with iPhone
- Macro shots really make images pop
- Great for hobbyists or users who don’t want to take their camera gear everywhere
- Water-resistant
Cons:
- There are camera lenses with better optics
Find more Amir 2 in 1 Camera Lens Kit information and reviews here.
6. Anker 20,000 MAH Battery Pack
This massive battery pack is great for people who intend to use their iPhone a ton and don’t want to worry about keeping it charged. Boasting a capacity that can charge any iPhone at least five times. This battery pack is also capable of charging other Apple products (like iPads) or any USB device. It only weighs 12.5oz and boasts massive capacity.
Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Anker 20,000 MAH Battery Pack here.
Pros:
- Low weight of only 12.5oz
- Massive capacity charges iPhone 8 approximately seven times
- Can charge iPads and other large devices
- Recharges completely in 10 hours
- Charges iPhone rapidly
- Great for business travelers or people who use lots of battery on their phone
Cons:
- On the large side
- Weighs 3/4 of a pound, may be a lot for some
Find more Anker 20,000 MAH Battery Pack information and reviews here.
7. PopSockets
While iPhone X’s features are unbelievable, one thing remains true, iPhone’s aren’t the easiest thing to hold onto in the world. The PopSocket is a great accessory to remedy this issue. It may seem simple, but it makes a huge difference. This accesory straps onto the back of the iPhone and allows one to hold the weight of the iPhone X in between their middle and ring finger. This makes for more stable video, and easier use, since it frees your thumb from holding any weight. This is a great addition at a dirt cheap price.
Price: $9.95
Buy the PopSockets here.
Pros:
- Great for making iPhone considerably more ergnomic
- Helps with holding iPhone for long periods of time
- Prevent theft by allow a more secure grip to the phone
- Can also be used as a hands-free stand
Cons:
- Makes phone very slightly more bulky
- Adhesive can leave a residue if one removes the Pop Socket
Find more PopSockets information and reviews here.
8. Oontz Wireless BlueTooth Speaker
While the iPhone X brings many new and exciting features to the table, this speaker allows one to use Apple Music in an even better way: loud AND in splashy contexts (like by the pool or in the shower). It’s not totally waterproof so don’t submerge it, but beyond this, this is a great speaker that can basically work anywhere. It boasts great range, distance, and excellent audio quality.
Price: $23.79 (60 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Oontz Wireless BlueTooth Speaker here.
Pros:
- Splashproof (but not fully waterproof)
- Connects to any bluetooth device
- Great range and distance
- High quality sound with solid bass response
Cons:
- Not quite big enough for true bass
Find more Oontz Wireless BlueTooth Speaker information and reviews here.
9. TaoTronics BlueTooth Headphones
Having a back-up or second pair of headphones is always a good idea. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones are affordable and high quality. They’re excellent for working out and boast a superb battery life of five hours when fully charged. They have great consistency and suffer no issues with dropouts. Plus, at this price, they’re great to have around, just in case.
Price: $21.99 (56 percent off MSRP)
Buy the TaoTronics BlueTooth Headphones here.
Pros:
- Great replacement if one loses their Airbuds
- Excellent for working out and fitness
- Volume adjustment built into earbuds
- Splashproof
- Rechargeable batteries allow for up to 5 hours of continuous music
- No dropouts
Cons:
- No skip commaned built into controls
- May not fit in very small ears
Find more TaoTronics BlueTooth Headphones information and reviews here.
10. SanDisk iXpand
If you’re looking for an easy way to get files in and out of your iPhone, this iXpand allows users to add a significant amount of data (up to 256GB) and critically, allows one to add and remove files as a USB mass storage device. It can be used as a backup or as a media storage device. Plus, it boasts excellent customer support from Sandisk. It fits most cases and is a great addition to users who want to use less data and have more access to movies, music, or to store their own recorded media. Since the iPhone X only comes in two memory configurations (64GB and 256GB), this is a great way to add a tremendous amount of capacity.
Price: $88.73 (26 percent off MSRP)
Buy the SanDisk iXpand here.
Pros:
- Affordable way to add plenty of storage or backup to iPhone
- Unlike iCloud, device is a one-time fee
- Fits most cases
- USB mass storage for easy file transfers
- Great tech support from Sandisk
Cons:
- Can be delicate if weight is put on the device
