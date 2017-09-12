Top 10 Best iPhone X Accessories: Compare, Buy & Save

The iPhone X promises a huge upgrade for users who want the best of the best in iPhones. These accessories will help make using the phone easier, more productive, and more fun. Included on this list are things as practical as chargers and cables, tripods, and even a lens kit. All of these accessories will help take the exciting new features of the iPhone X to the next level. If you’re looking for iPhone 8 or 8 Plus accesories, check out the best accessories here.

Here’s 10 of the best iPhone X accessories to help make using this exciting new phone even better.

1. 6′ Nylon Braided USB to Lightning Cable

Anker

Despite Apple’s massive and thrilling innovations, one problem remains: the life of lightning cables tends to be on the short side. Fortunately, recent innovation in cable manufacturing has helped drastically increase the longevity of these cables. These nylon cables last much longer. They are also slightly more rigid, meaning they don’t tangle as easy. While they are slightly more expensive than the standard cables, they’re well worth it since they last longer and look better. This is a necessary addition for those who will use their iPhone X frequently.

Price: $11.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Much stronger than normal USB cables that use plastic

Extra long 6′ length

Fits in most cases

Extremely durable

Anker has great customer service

Cons:

Does not work with Lifeproof cases

2. Anker PowerCore 10000

Anker

This charger is a great value and bargain for the new iPhone X. It’s perfect because it has the right balance of a great amount of charging power and a light, portable size. It can rapidly charge any Apple product (including iPads), and most pivotally, it effortlessly fits into most pockets. Anker is a company that has exploded in popularity due to the high quality of their products and their excellent customer service. While the iPhone X adds two more hours of battery life, this will add many more.

Price: $25.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rapidly charges iPhone X and any Apple product

Can charge iPhone X approximately three and a half times

Small form factor, lighter than models with similar capacity

Excellent Anker customer service

Cons:

10,000mah can go fast if sharing with someone else or on an iPad

3. Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter

ZJTL

While Bluetooth headphones are awesome, there are times when they’re just not practical. This accessory opens up your iPhone X to be used with any standard headphone. At this price, it’s a very reasonable backup for most people who have a variety of headphones. While Airbuds are fun and usually practical, there’s always going to be those time when one loses a bud, forgets to charge them, or simply wants to use a pair of powerful headphones one already owns. This is a must at this price.

Price: $8.88 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows on to use their iPhone with standard headphones

Works with all lightning devices

One year manufacturer’s warranty

Helps users with certain cases who can’t use lightning headphones



Cons:

Volume control and mic support cannot be done using hardware (one must use the iPhone to adjust volume, and the iPhone mic)

4. Kobratech Mini Cell Phone Tripod

Kobratech

iPhone pictures get better and better with every single edition and the iPhone X is no exception. This Mini tripod is great for stabilizing one’s photos and taking great pictures of subjects. Tripods are especially great for taking video or in any situation where one needs to capture accurate shots. Combined with the new photo features of the iPhone X, this tripod will really help you take professional quality shots on your smartphone.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable and easy to use tripod

Compatible with many smartphones

Flexibles legs

Kobratech two year warranty

Cons:

Extremely lightweight; can be hard to balance

Takes some adjustment to get the right shot

5. Amir 2 in 1 Camera Lens Kit

Amir

This lens kit is great for taking the already enhanced photography features of the iPhone X to the next level. Boasting decent quality and good optics, this two in one kit has two lenses: it has a 0.45X wide angle lens and a 15X macro lens. While the optics aren’t quite DSLR quality, since the iPhone X takes great quality picture to begin with, these lenses drastically allow the range to increase. If you really want your pics to pop off on Instagram, this is an extremely affordable and powerful addition; you can’t get pics like these with filters!

Price: $19.99 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Solid quality lens; adds versatility and variety to shots taken with iPhone

Macro shots really make images pop

Great for hobbyists or users who don’t want to take their camera gear everywhere

Water-resistant

Cons:

There are camera lenses with better optics

6. Anker 20,000 MAH Battery Pack

Anker

This massive battery pack is great for people who intend to use their iPhone a ton and don’t want to worry about keeping it charged. Boasting a capacity that can charge any iPhone at least five times. This battery pack is also capable of charging other Apple products (like iPads) or any USB device. It only weighs 12.5oz and boasts massive capacity.

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low weight of only 12.5oz

Massive capacity charges iPhone 8 approximately seven times

Can charge iPads and other large devices

Recharges completely in 10 hours

Charges iPhone rapidly

Great for business travelers or people who use lots of battery on their phone

Cons:

On the large side

Weighs 3/4 of a pound, may be a lot for some

7. PopSockets

PopSocket

While iPhone X’s features are unbelievable, one thing remains true, iPhone’s aren’t the easiest thing to hold onto in the world. The PopSocket is a great accessory to remedy this issue. It may seem simple, but it makes a huge difference. This accesory straps onto the back of the iPhone and allows one to hold the weight of the iPhone X in between their middle and ring finger. This makes for more stable video, and easier use, since it frees your thumb from holding any weight. This is a great addition at a dirt cheap price.

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Great for making iPhone considerably more ergnomic

Helps with holding iPhone for long periods of time

Prevent theft by allow a more secure grip to the phone

Can also be used as a hands-free stand

Cons:

Makes phone very slightly more bulky

Adhesive can leave a residue if one removes the Pop Socket

8. Oontz Wireless BlueTooth Speaker

Oontz

While the iPhone X brings many new and exciting features to the table, this speaker allows one to use Apple Music in an even better way: loud AND in splashy contexts (like by the pool or in the shower). It’s not totally waterproof so don’t submerge it, but beyond this, this is a great speaker that can basically work anywhere. It boasts great range, distance, and excellent audio quality.

Price: $23.79 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Splashproof (but not fully waterproof)

Connects to any bluetooth device

Great range and distance

High quality sound with solid bass response

Cons:

Not quite big enough for true bass

9. TaoTronics BlueTooth Headphones

TaoTronics

Having a back-up or second pair of headphones is always a good idea. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Headphones are affordable and high quality. They’re excellent for working out and boast a superb battery life of five hours when fully charged. They have great consistency and suffer no issues with dropouts. Plus, at this price, they’re great to have around, just in case.

Price: $21.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great replacement if one loses their Airbuds

Excellent for working out and fitness

Volume adjustment built into earbuds

Splashproof

Rechargeable batteries allow for up to 5 hours of continuous music

No dropouts

Cons:

No skip commaned built into controls

May not fit in very small ears

10. SanDisk iXpand

Sandisk

If you’re looking for an easy way to get files in and out of your iPhone, this iXpand allows users to add a significant amount of data (up to 256GB) and critically, allows one to add and remove files as a USB mass storage device. It can be used as a backup or as a media storage device. Plus, it boasts excellent customer support from Sandisk. It fits most cases and is a great addition to users who want to use less data and have more access to movies, music, or to store their own recorded media. Since the iPhone X only comes in two memory configurations (64GB and 256GB), this is a great way to add a tremendous amount of capacity.

Price: $88.73 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable way to add plenty of storage or backup to iPhone

Unlike iCloud, device is a one-time fee

Fits most cases

USB mass storage for easy file transfers

Great tech support from Sandisk

Cons:

Can be delicate if weight is put on the device

