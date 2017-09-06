Top 10 Best Tea Infusers 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you prefer the flavor of loose leaf tea over traditional tea bags, a tea infuser is the way to go. Infusers help minimize mess and simplify the tea-making process overall. There are several options, including brewing baskets, ball tea infusers, travel mugs with infusers, and teapots with infusers.

The larger the basket or filter, the more space there is for properly brewing tea. Some consumers may prefer ball tea infusers because of their compact design, but their smaller size can translate to a less flavorful cup of tea. If you’re shopping for a teapot with an infuser, look for one with glass that’s thick enough to handle hotter water temperatures.

We’ve rounded up our picks for the best tea infusers on the market today. If you don’t see the right option for you, shop a wider selection of tea infusers on Amazon for additional products.

1. Teavana Perfectea Maker

The Teavana Perfectea Maker has a 16 ounce capacity, which is enough for one larger or two smaller cups, and can be used to brew hot and cold tea. All you need to do is add your favorite loose leaf tea along with hot water. Next, let the tea steep then place the tea maker over your cup. Teavana suggests brewing double strength if you’re making iced tea. A drain mechanism allows the tea to strain into the cup while keeping the leaves in the tea maker for easy disposal. The tea maker can be disassembled for cleaning.

Aside from black, this tea maker is also available in green, pink, and blue.

Price: $19.95 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes one to two cups

Can be used for hot or cold tea

Easy to disassemble for cleaning

Cons:

Lid is prone to falling off

Some wish it was insulated to avoid rapid heat loss

A few mention tea that is too fine may not brew properly

2. Schefs Premium Tea Infuser

The Schefs Premium Tea Infuser is a budget-friendly stainless steel tea infuser designed for making single cups of loose leaf tea. A hallmark feature is its precision laser etched holes, which keep debris from escaping into your tea. This infuser is also equipped with a twist lock lid for added security. You can use it with full leaf loose tea as well as many kinds of herbal teas. It’s even handy for brewing ground coffee. To use, just fill with your desired amount of loose leaves then twist to close the top and allow to steep with hot water.

Price: $8.97 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Laser etched holes keep debris out of cup

Twist-lock lid

Cons:

Lid latch could be more secure

A few mention debris can escape into mug

Hanging hook doesn’t fit thicker mugs as well

3. Hiware Glass Teapot with Stainless Steel Infuser

If you’re looking for a teapot that comes with its own infuser, consider the Hiware glass teapot. The teapot is hand crafted with a durable borosilicate glass. In fact, the glass is strong enough to withstand the microwave and stovetop. You can use it for brewing your favorite loose leaf tea or blooming teas. Hand washing is recommended, but it’s also top rack dishwasher safe.

Price: $16.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes a stainless steel infuser

Heat-resistant borosilicate glass

Safe for the microwave and stovetop

Cons:

A bit small

Lid only fits the infuser

Some wish the glass was thicker

4. Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler with Infuser

The Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler comes with an infuser, and is ideal for making fruit infusions and brewing loose leaf tea. Its versatile design also makes it a practical option for cocoa, flavored water, and organic coffee. This tumbler holds up to 15 ounces of liquid and is constructed with a lightweight glass material. Despite its lighter weight, however, the tumbler has ample insulation to keep your favorite drink hot. Both the glass container and steel strainer are lead and BPA-free.

Price: $24.97 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for loose leaf tea

Durable insulated glass

Glass and strainer are free from BPA and lead

Cons:

Bottle can get hot

Some mention the packaging is particularly hard to open

Relatively small capacity

5. Teforia Leaf Tea Infuser

If you don’t mind spending a bit more and prefer to have a machine that can take care of the brewing process for you, consider the Teforia Leaf Tea Infuser. This appliance is small enough to fit comfortably on most countertop spaces. It can also be run using the Teforia app for added convenience. Illuminated buttons make for a more user-friendly experience. Other features include a double-walled carafe for added insulation along with a high-impact infusion globe that surrounds the carafe.

Price: $365.75

Pros:

Automatic brewing

User-friendly illuminated buttons

WiFi connectivity

Cons:

Users can’t control any aspect of the brewing process

Can only be used with include tea pods

Pricey

6. Chefast Tea Infuser Set

The Chefast Tea Infuser Set is specifically designed for brewing loose leaf tea. Whether you’re making enough tea for a crowd or you simply prefer to have a choice between various sizes, you’ll appreciate that this set includes two single cup infusers along with one large infuser. Each tea infuser has a lightweight chain with a hook and a secure locking lid. They’re also easy to clean.

Price: $16.90 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes infusers of different sizes

Ideal for making larger quantities

Each infuser has a secure locking lid

Cons:

Some debris can get through

Lid needs to be precisely lined up to lock into place

Metal is a bit thin

7. FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug

The FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug is ideal for brewing finer teas to whole-leaf teas. The stainless steel infuser is outfitted with extra-fine holes for efficient circulation during the tea making process. As an added bonus, its handle lets you control the infusing time. The lid is a combination of stainless steel and silicone. It also works as an infuser holder. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe.

Price: $13.96 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Brews very fine to whole-leaf teas

Comes with stainless steel infuser

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Handle is a bit short for larger mugs

Can take awhile to clean

Some mention dust from fine tea leaves can get through

8. Immortalitea Tea Infuser Cup

The Immortalitea Tea Infuser Cup is ideal for making single servings at a time. The is made with hand blown borosilicate glass that won’t leave a metal or plastic taste in your mouth. A double walled design not only keeps drinks hot or cold, but also helps protect your hand against burns from hot temperatures. The glass lid helps retain heat to keep the tea warm, and can be placed upside down for resting the infuser when necessary.

Price: $19.95 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for single servings

Made with hand blown borosilicate glass

Double walled design helps retain heat

Cons:

Finer teas may clog the filter

Glass can break fairly easily

Some wish the glass was thicker

9. Gourmia Glass Tea Pot

This Gourmia Glass Tea Pot comes with a dedicated filter for loose tea leaves. To use, just add your favorite leaves to the filter then pour in hot water. The double wall glass carafe keeps drinks hot. This tea pot has an airtight lid and a filter screen made of stainless steel. Other features include a glass handle and a wooden grip knob on the lid.

Price: $13.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for loose tea leaves

Double wall glass carafe

Airtight lid

Cons:

A bit small

Should be washed by hand

Several caution it feels quite fragile

10. House Again Tea Infuser

An extremely fine mesh makes the House Again Tea Infuser ideal for brewing everything from herbal tea to rooibos to green tea. Other features include an insulated design to help retain heat, along with a thick silicone lid. The silicone case keeps hands and fingers from potentially getting burned. Its standard size allows this tea strainer to fit into most teapots, mugs, and cups.

Price: $11.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very fine mesh filter

Insulated

Can fit into most cups and mugs

Cons:

A few mention it’s larger than expected

Some wish the top locked into place

Silicone border seems flimsy

