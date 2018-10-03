10 Best Electric Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

As you start your search for the best electric tea kettle, you’ll notice a wide selection of types and features to consider. Higher end models typically come with variable temperatures for brewing a variety of coffee and tea. Having control over the temperature allows you to choose the optimal temperature for your beverage.

Some kettles feature a gooseneck spout, which promises precise aim for beverages such as pour-over coffee and tea. Plastic kettles are often the most affordable but can leave an unpleasant taste in the mouth. Glass and stainless steel kettles typically cost a bit more and typically stand out for their durability and quality. Other common features to consider include automatic shut-off, a 360-degree swivel base, and temperature holding. If you’re not sure which is the best electric kettle brand for you, begin by comparing products based on your budget, desired features and bang for your buck.

Here are the 10 best electric kettles available in 2018: