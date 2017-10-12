Nike+ Apple Watch Series 3: Is it Waterproof?

Apple

Apple announced that their newest versions of the Apple Watch would be available for preorder last week. While the original Apple Watch Series 3 is already available for purchase, the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 3 is available for pre-order now and is expected to be shipping in 3-4 weeks for the LTE model. There is limited availability of these watches at Apple Stores. The non-LTE model is available now with no delay in shipping time.

The Nike+ Apple Watch Series 3 is no different than the original version of the series in that it is water resistant up to 50 meters. Apple’s website states:

This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 3 should not be used for scuba-diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.

This is good news for people who love to be in the water. If a user has access to an LTE-enabled watch, they can take their watch into the pool or ocean and still answer texts and see any notifications that would usually go to a phone that is not as water-resistant.

The Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in LTE network connection, which sometimes experiences issues, but can be nice to have for users if they are out on a run, at the pool or just somewhere where they don’t have direct access to their phones. This will be especially nice for active individuals, the main users of the Nike+ version of the watch.

The Apple Watch Nike+ comes in exclusive colors. It also includes the Nike Run Club app, which has features like audio-guided runs that will feel like a trainer in the runner’s ear. That also comes with “Just Do It Sundays,” which provide inspiration and rewards for participating in runs on Sundays.

The watches are available in 2 different case sizes and will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum or silver or space black stainless steel paired with a different color band. The LTE-enabled watch is $399. The non-LTE enabled watch will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases with a sport band for $329.