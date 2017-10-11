How to Use Snapchat Context Cards

Snapchat introduced a new feature today. The new feature, called context cards, appears in public stories that say “more” at the bottom of the image.

When you swipe up on the image, there will be more information about the venue. Powered by TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin and goop, the cards will display things like “top things to do in Grand Rapids” or hours for the venue that’s on the snap story. The context cards look a lot like the kinds of cards you would see in Google Maps. They display some information about the location including the address, phone number and website.

To use the context cards, make sure you have the latest version of Snapchat installed. After, simply open up a public story from either the page where you’d normally see your stories or from the snap map. When you find a story about an event or taking place at a public venue, you’ll see “more” at the bottom of the snap. Swipe up from the bottom to view the context cards.

Context Cards also provide a way to take actions. You can call an Uber or a Lyft from inside the app, and users will also be able to make reservations through OpenTable, Resy or Booktable.

With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye.

Team Snap said in a press release today.

The addition of Context Cards come a few months after the Snap Map, a feature that allows you to see where your friends are in real time, was introduced.

