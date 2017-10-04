Top 10 Best Springform Pans 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

With its removable bottom and sides, the springform pan is particularly well suited for baking cheesecakes. You can also use it for tortes, flourless chocolate cakes, and more. Most springform pans feature a round base and sides that lock together with a latch. When your contents are done, you can simply unlock and remove the band. Despite its unique design, you can also use the springform pan as a standard cake pan.

Springform pans can be quite varied. For starters, some come in darker colors, while others are lighter. You’ll find glass-based as well as metal pans. Some springform pans are also made of silicone. There are also different sizes. The most common pan sizes are between 9 and 10 inches. Let’s take a look at how you can narrow down the options.

Darker pans absorb heat, while lighter pans reflect light, and may take longer to bake. As a result, cooking times may vary slightly. You may also wondering whether you should invest in metal, glass, or silicone. Metallic pans absorb heat, yet can scratch easily and may yield a slight metallic taste. Silicone pans are virtually leak-proof, making them practical for those who often use runny batters. Glass pans may require slightly more baking time, but they tend to be quite durable and resistant to scratches.

1. USA Pan Springform Pan

This 9-inch springform pan features a durable aluminized steel construction. Latch handles let you quickly and easily release the sides for easier cake removal and serving. The pan also comes with a fluted design for maximum airflow and stability. You can use this nonstick pan for baking cheesecakes and other desserts. The pan is made in the USA.

Price: $29.26

Pros:

Aluminized steel construction

Fluted design for maximum airflow

Nonstick surface

Cons:

Some find the textured bottom tougher to clean

Not dishwasher safe

A few mention that liquids may leak out

2. Farberware Springform Pan

The Farberware Springform Pan features a sturdy steel construction. The rolled rim helps keep contents from spilling as you move your baked goods around. This pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a nonstick coating for easier food release. Use the 9-inch pan for baking tortes, tarts, cheesecake, and more.

Price: $21.25

Pros:

Durable steel construction

Rolled rim keeps contents from spilling

Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Some mention liquids can leak out

Bottom fold can trap water

3. Boxiki Kitchen Springform Pan

The Boxiki Kitchen Springform Pan has a nonstick surface and a heavy gauge metal steel construction, which promotes even heat distribution. If you’re concerned about slipping hands as you’re trying to remove the pan, you’ll appreciate the silicone grip handles. This 10-inch springform pan also comes with a tight seal to prevent leaks. It’s oven safe up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also safely place the pan in the freezer, fridge, and dishwasher.

Price: $24.97 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy-grip silicone handles

Tight seal helps prevent leaks

Safe for the dishwasher, fridge, and freezer

Cons:

Relatively small grip surface

A few mention the latch grease can leak

Bulkier design can make it tougher to store

4. Nordic Ware Springform Pan

This 9-inch springform pan features a nonstick coating and a leakproof seal. It’s made with aluminized steel for added durability. With its 10 cup capacity, the pan has enough space to bake cheesecake and other desserts. A locking mechanism lets you quickly and easily remove the baked goods.

Price: $12.50 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Aluminized steel construction

10 cup capacity

Quick-release locking mechanism

Cons:

A few mention their baked goods stuck to the bottom and sides

Not dishwasher safe

Some mention runnier batters may leak a bit

5. Wilton Excelle Elite Springform Pan

The Wilton Excelle Elite Springform Pan is available in several sizes. You can find it in the most common 9-inch size, as well as options from 4 inches to 10 inches. Its heavy duty steel construction ensures fast, even heating. This pan won’t warp over time and is safe for the dishwasher. Extended handles let you lift and maneuver the pan as needed.

If you’re looking for a different shape, consider this Wilton Excelle Elite Heart Springform Pan.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Comes in a variety of sizes

Extended handles for easy lifting

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Not leak-proof

Open seams can collect batter

Some caution it can rust

6. Cake Boss Mini Springform Pan Set

If you frequently bake single-serve portions, consider the Cake Boss Mini Springform Pan Set. This set includes four mini springform pans, each of which is made with heavy-duty carbon steel. Each pan measures 4.4 inches in diameter. You can also detach the bottoms and collars. Rolled edges help resist warping. Each pan features a nonstick surface for easier release and clean-up. These pans are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $19.56 (61 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for single servings

Rolled edges help prevent warping

Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Not rust resistant

Some say they leak a bit

Requires hand washing

7. Patisse Profi Extra High Springform Pan

If you’re looking for a springform pan with higher edges, consider this product. Aside from its high sides, the pan features a deep round ring with nonstick coating for easier food release. It measures just under 9 inches in diameter. Other features include a durable steel construction and a leakproof base. This pan should be hand washed for best results.

Price: $17.32

Pros:

Extra high sides

Nonstick coating

Sturdy steel construction

Cons:

Some find it a bit smaller than expected

Can be tough to remove baked goods without unlocking sides

A few mention liquid batters may leak

8. Hiware Springform Pan

The Hiware Springform Pan is available in 7-inch and 9-inch sizes. You can use either pan for baking quiche, cheesecake, mousse, and more. The pans feature an easy-release buckle along with a double nonstick coating for added durability and easy food release. It’s safe to use this pan up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $13.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in two sizes

Double nonstick coating

Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Some wish the sides were taller

Hand wash only

Can’t be used with metal utensils

9. Baker’s Secret Springform Pan

The Baker’s Secret Springform Pan is a 10-inch pan with plenty of nonstick coating for fast and easy food release. It also comes with large handles so that you can safely remove it from the oven. If you detest messy, prolonged clean-ups, you’ll appreciate that this springform pan is dishwasher safe.

Price: $12.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large handles

Heavy duty nonstick coating

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Rolled edge on bottom tends to trap water

Not leak-proof

A few caution the nonstick surface scratches easily

10. Calphalon Springform Pan

This 9-inch Calphalon Springform Pan stands out for its heavy-gauge steel core, which is resistant to warping. It also promotes even heat distribution. A nonstick interior allows for easy food release and makes clean-up less stressful. You can use this springform pan for cheesecakes, tortes, and layer cakes, as well as other delicate baked goods. This pan is also dishwasher safe and comes with a complete lifetime warranty.

Price: $21.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Heavy-gauge steel core

Dishwasher safe

Nonstick interior

Cons:

Slightly pricier than competitors

A few caution it’s not leak-proof

Food can get caught in the rolled edges

