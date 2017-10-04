Top 10 Best Springform Pans 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

With its removable bottom and sides, the springform pan is particularly well suited for baking cheesecakes. You can also use it for tortes, flourless chocolate cakes, and more. Most springform pans feature a round base and sides that lock together with a latch. When your contents are done, you can simply unlock and remove the band. Despite its unique design, you can also use the springform pan as a standard cake pan.
Springform pans can be quite varied. For starters, some come in darker colors, while others are lighter. You’ll find glass-based as well as metal pans. Some springform pans are also made of silicone. There are also different sizes. The most common pan sizes are between 9 and 10 inches. Let’s take a look at how you can narrow down the options.
Darker pans absorb heat, while lighter pans reflect light, and may take longer to bake. As a result, cooking times may vary slightly. You may also wondering whether you should invest in metal, glass, or silicone. Metallic pans absorb heat, yet can scratch easily and may yield a slight metallic taste. Silicone pans are virtually leak-proof, making them practical for those who often use runny batters. Glass pans may require slightly more baking time, but they tend to be quite durable and resistant to scratches.
1. USA Pan Springform Pan
This 9-inch springform pan features a durable aluminized steel construction. Latch handles let you quickly and easily release the sides for easier cake removal and serving. The pan also comes with a fluted design for maximum airflow and stability. You can use this nonstick pan for baking cheesecakes and other desserts. The pan is made in the USA.
Price: $29.26
Pros:
- Aluminized steel construction
- Fluted design for maximum airflow
- Nonstick surface
Cons:
- Some find the textured bottom tougher to clean
- Not dishwasher safe
- A few mention that liquids may leak out
2. Farberware Springform Pan
The Farberware Springform Pan features a sturdy steel construction. The rolled rim helps keep contents from spilling as you move your baked goods around. This pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a nonstick coating for easier food release. Use the 9-inch pan for baking tortes, tarts, cheesecake, and more.
Price: $21.25
Pros:
- Durable steel construction
- Rolled rim keeps contents from spilling
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
Cons:
- Not dishwasher safe
- Some mention liquids can leak out
- Bottom fold can trap water
3. Boxiki Kitchen Springform Pan
The Boxiki Kitchen Springform Pan has a nonstick surface and a heavy gauge metal steel construction, which promotes even heat distribution. If you’re concerned about slipping hands as you’re trying to remove the pan, you’ll appreciate the silicone grip handles. This 10-inch springform pan also comes with a tight seal to prevent leaks. It’s oven safe up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also safely place the pan in the freezer, fridge, and dishwasher.
Price: $24.97 (32 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Easy-grip silicone handles
- Tight seal helps prevent leaks
- Safe for the dishwasher, fridge, and freezer
Cons:
- Relatively small grip surface
- A few mention the latch grease can leak
- Bulkier design can make it tougher to store
4. Nordic Ware Springform Pan
This 9-inch springform pan features a nonstick coating and a leakproof seal. It’s made with aluminized steel for added durability. With its 10 cup capacity, the pan has enough space to bake cheesecake and other desserts. A locking mechanism lets you quickly and easily remove the baked goods.
Price: $12.50 (29 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Aluminized steel construction
- 10 cup capacity
- Quick-release locking mechanism
Cons:
- A few mention their baked goods stuck to the bottom and sides
- Not dishwasher safe
- Some mention runnier batters may leak a bit
5. Wilton Excelle Elite Springform Pan
The Wilton Excelle Elite Springform Pan is available in several sizes. You can find it in the most common 9-inch size, as well as options from 4 inches to 10 inches. Its heavy duty steel construction ensures fast, even heating. This pan won’t warp over time and is safe for the dishwasher. Extended handles let you lift and maneuver the pan as needed.
If you’re looking for a different shape, consider this Wilton Excelle Elite Heart Springform Pan.
Price: $16.99
Pros:
- Comes in a variety of sizes
- Extended handles for easy lifting
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Not leak-proof
- Open seams can collect batter
- Some caution it can rust
6. Cake Boss Mini Springform Pan Set
If you frequently bake single-serve portions, consider the Cake Boss Mini Springform Pan Set. This set includes four mini springform pans, each of which is made with heavy-duty carbon steel. Each pan measures 4.4 inches in diameter. You can also detach the bottoms and collars. Rolled edges help resist warping. Each pan features a nonstick surface for easier release and clean-up. These pans are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $19.56 (61 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ideal for single servings
- Rolled edges help prevent warping
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
Cons:
- Not rust resistant
- Some say they leak a bit
- Requires hand washing
7. Patisse Profi Extra High Springform Pan
If you’re looking for a springform pan with higher edges, consider this product. Aside from its high sides, the pan features a deep round ring with nonstick coating for easier food release. It measures just under 9 inches in diameter. Other features include a durable steel construction and a leakproof base. This pan should be hand washed for best results.
Price: $17.32
Pros:
- Extra high sides
- Nonstick coating
- Sturdy steel construction
Cons:
- Some find it a bit smaller than expected
- Can be tough to remove baked goods without unlocking sides
- A few mention liquid batters may leak
8. Hiware Springform Pan
The Hiware Springform Pan is available in 7-inch and 9-inch sizes. You can use either pan for baking quiche, cheesecake, mousse, and more. The pans feature an easy-release buckle along with a double nonstick coating for added durability and easy food release. It’s safe to use this pan up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $13.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Comes in two sizes
- Double nonstick coating
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
Cons:
- Some wish the sides were taller
- Hand wash only
- Can’t be used with metal utensils
9. Baker’s Secret Springform Pan
The Baker’s Secret Springform Pan is a 10-inch pan with plenty of nonstick coating for fast and easy food release. It also comes with large handles so that you can safely remove it from the oven. If you detest messy, prolonged clean-ups, you’ll appreciate that this springform pan is dishwasher safe.
Price: $12.99 (13 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Large handles
- Heavy duty nonstick coating
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Rolled edge on bottom tends to trap water
- Not leak-proof
- A few caution the nonstick surface scratches easily
10. Calphalon Springform Pan
This 9-inch Calphalon Springform Pan stands out for its heavy-gauge steel core, which is resistant to warping. It also promotes even heat distribution. A nonstick interior allows for easy food release and makes clean-up less stressful. You can use this springform pan for cheesecakes, tortes, and layer cakes, as well as other delicate baked goods. This pan is also dishwasher safe and comes with a complete lifetime warranty.
Price: $21.99 (27 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Heavy-gauge steel core
- Dishwasher safe
- Nonstick interior
Cons:
- Slightly pricier than competitors
- A few caution it’s not leak-proof
- Food can get caught in the rolled edges
