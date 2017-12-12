Today’s Best Toy Deals: Anki Cozmo $139, Xbox One S $169

Welcome to Heavy’s Daily Toy Deals, your source for the best toy deals that you’d actually want to buy for your kids. Everyday, now through Christmas Eve, we’ll be compiling daily lists of toys that are on sale for that day from various online retailers, including Amazon, eBay, Target, Walmart, Toys ‘R Us, and more. So whichever is your favorite online destination for deals, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be covering daily toy deals and daily video game deals, so if you’re a gamer, check back daily as well.

Today’s best toy deals include an incredible deal on one of the year’s hottest toys, the Anki Cozmo, which is now $40 off on Amazon. There’s also a mega deal on various Hasbro Star Wars toys that takes 20-30 percent off select toys.

Here are the best toy deals for today:

Today’s Best Toy Deals

Anki Cozmo $139.99

One of the best new toys of 2017 gets a $40 price drop as the Anki Cozmo robot is now just $139.99 on Amazon. It’s loaded with personality, and it’s the friendliest little robot you can buy for your kids this Christmas. This is one of the best daily toy deals of the day, and hopefully it’ll last through the weekend so that more people can pick it up.

Price: $139.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Anki Overdrive Starter Kit $99

The Cozmo isn’t the only Anki item on sale, as the original Overdrive Starter Kit is also on sale for $50 off. This has been featured many times on Heavy’s shopping lists, as it’s a cool gift for boys and girls of all ages. It comes with a couple of cars that are controlled by mobile devices, bringing exciting new gameplay for your kids. It’s one of the better augmented toys we’ve seen so far, and now that it’s $50 off, you can’t go wrong.

Price: $99.99 ($50 off MSRP)

Anki Overdrive Fast & Furious Edition $119

Same as above, but skinned for Fast & Furious.

Price: $119.99 ($50 off MSRP)

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Maker Playset $23.82

The L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Maker Playset gets a $16 price drop as well today on Amazon, as it’s now available for $23.66. This is a fun little toy that lets kids make their own surprise fizzes.

Price: $23.82 (40 percent off MSRP)

Star Wars Black Series First Order Stormtrooper $27.99

It should be no surprise that Hasbro has a lot of Star Wars toys on sale this week, given the fact that The Last Jedi releases Thursday night. One of the best daily toy deals today is on this Star Wars Black Series First Order Stormtrooper which comes with numerous accessories (8, in fact). It’s a 6-inch scale Stormtrooper that looks great and is highly detailed (although, how detailed can a Stormtrooper toy really be, I suppose). It comes in premium packaging and design, and today, it’s avialable for $7 off its MSRP.

Price: $27.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Star Wars Bladebuilders Path of the Force Lightsaber

The Star Wars Bladebuilders kits have been a huge hit for Hasbro, as it turns out that kids LOVE to build their own lightsaber. For today, Hasbro has dropped the price of the Bladebuilders Path of the Force Lighsaber kit to $29.19, which is $20 off of its MSRP. Stellar deal.

Price: $29.19 (42 percent off MSRP)

Star Wars Forces of Destiny Rey of Jakku and BB-8 Adventure Set $15.90

We’ve frequently seen the Star Wars Forces of Destiny Rey of Jakku and BB8 set on sale this season, and it’s on sale again today for $15.90. This is an $11 price drop from its normal MSRP. It comes with Rey and BB-8, as well as a lightsaber, holster belt, vest, boots, arm wraps, skirt, and blaster.

Price: $15.90 (41 percent off MSRP)

Trouble Game: Star Wars Edition

The Star Wars Trouble Game is on sale today on Amazon for $10, which is $7 off of its usual price. The box art is worth it alone for this one.

Price: $9.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

The Last Jedi Hyperdrive BB-8

The final Star Wars toy deal worth sharing today is this: $40 off the Last Jedi Hyperdrive BB-8. This puts the RC BB-8 at an all-time low $59.99. It’s a fun little droid that your kids will absolutely love this Christmas.

Price: $59.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Hape All Seasons Kids’ Wooden Doll House $113

Hape is well-known for its super high quality toys, and the All Seasons Kids’ Wooden Doll House is no exception. It’s a high quality doll house that’s made with non-toxic finishes and child safe materials, and it’s easy to assemble. Today, it’s on sale for $87 off the MSRP, bringing it to an all-time low $113.25. Boom! A brilliant deal to ease your wallet’s pain this Christmas season.

Price: $113.25 (43 percent off MSRP)

Little Tikes Construct ‘n Learn Smart Workbench $114

Little Tikes has a great daily toy deal as well today, as it has knocked $56 off the MSRP of the Little Tikes Construct ‘n Learn Smart Workbench. This brings it down to a low $114.06 on Amazon right now. It comes with 40+ accessories, and it’ll keep your little one busy for hours on end.

Price: $114.06 (33 percent off MSRP)

Video Game Deals Today

Xbox One S 500GB $169.99

If you’re shopping around for a stellar Xbox One deal today, look no further than Newegg on eBay, which has the Xbox One S 500GB for just $169.99 brand new. Now, the price won’t show as $169.99 until you actually add the item to your cart, but once it’s in your cart, you should see its price drop by $20 to $169.99. Awesome deal for a great gaming console, and it makes a great gift this Christmas. Limit 3 per customer.

Price: $169.99 (One you place it in your cart!!)

Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, PS4) $28.99

The Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition gets a $21 price drop, and it’s available on Amazon for $28.99. This is a super underrated video game that has a cult following already. The Deluxe Edition includes premium customization items, weapons, vehicles, drones, and more. Aside from the Xbox One S console deal above, it’s the best video game deal of the day.

Price: $28.99 (Was $49.99)

For Honor Xbox One (PS4, Xbox One) $25

For Honor is on sale for the Xbox and PS4 versions, but it’s a mixed bag, so I’m not quite sure if I’d recommend it. But if you were waiting for a price drop on For Honor, know that it’s $25 today (and it was $49.99 yesterday).

Price: $25.00 (Was $49.99)

BeBonCool PS4 Charging Dock

This highly-rated PS4 controller charging dock is now just $13.59, which is 51% off of its MSRP of $27.98. This is a great way to charge two controllers at once without having to leave your PS4 on or find cables. You also get an extra 10 percent off when you click the coupon on Amazon.

Price: $13.59 (was $27.98)

DBPOWER Three Colors Backlit LED Keyboard for Gaming

Finally, DBPower has a mega price drop on their highly-rated backlit LED gaming keyboard, which is now $55 off the MSRP, bringing it to a ridiculously low $14.99. Wowsers.

Price: $14.99 (79 percent off MSRP)

