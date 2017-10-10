30 Best Cheap Toys for Christmas: The Ultimate List 2017

With October almost halfway over already, the Christmas shopping season is already around the corner. And while many holiday wishlists are filled with expensive toys, gadgets, and video games, we understand that there’s a need for a mega list of cheap toys for Christmas this year.

After all — you wouldn’t drop $250 on an Xbox for your boss’s son or your neighbor’s kids, would you? No, probably not, and let’s also factor in that you have an endless list of Christmas toys for kids to buy this year, and not an endless budget to do so. So, really, there are numerous reason why, every year around this time, we take a look at the best cheap toys for Christmas to present gifts for everyone’s budget, whether you’re looking for toys under $20, under $15, or even under $10.

The list below contains a wide variety of both last year and this year’s new toys that you can find for under $20. So, have no fear, you can still cross those kids off this year’s gift list and still have enough for that egg nog latte you’re craving.

Best Toys Under $20

1. Crayola Inspirational Art Case: 140 Art Supplies

If you’re looking for something that will keep the kids busy during their Christmas break, you’ll definitely get the bang for your buck with the Crayola Inspirational Art Case. This baby comes with 140 different art supplies, including a massive collection of crayons, colored pencils, paper, and washable markers, and it’s all brought together nicely and kept organized with a colorful case.

Price: $16.50 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton

Of course, we all remember last year’s big Hatchimals craze, where just about every retailer ran out of stock and eBay scalpers were able to feast for months off of jacking up the prices. This year, get them the Hatchimals Colleggtibles, presented here in a 12 pack egg carton. These are much smaller than the original Hatchimal toys, but you get a full dozen of them.

Kids will hold each egg in the palm of their hand, rub the purple heart until it turns pink, and then they’re able to press down on the shell to crack it and hatch a new cute friend. Best of all? They can do it for just under $20, making this one of the best cheap toys for Christmas this year.

Price: $19.99

3. LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket

For the preschool crowd, I can’t stress enough how great the LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket is. It not only helps children to build up their motor skills with sorting, matching, stacking, emptying and filling, but it’s also great for fueling pretend play.

It’s also one of the higher quality toys under $20 that’ll find, made with high quality and durable plastic.

Price: $16.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. Soggy Doggy Board Game

One of 2017’s most wanted toys is on this list, as the Soggy Doggy Board Game comes in at just under $20. This fun-filled board game is action-packed, tasking your kids with racing around the board until the dog shakes himself dry. If you get wet, you’re forced to go back to start, but if you make it around the bathtub, you win. The game is one of Spin Master Games’ best new board games of the year.

Price: $19.82

5. Etch a Sketch Freestyle

The old Etch a Sketch is boring, with a colorless face. But the new Etch a Sketch Freestyle injects an abundance of color. What’s more, it also comes with a stylus for added control over what they’re trying to draw. It’s highly portable, and it makes for a great car toy.

Of course, it also erases like its predecessor does, by shaking it uncontrollably, so they’ll be able to use it again and again without using up all of the paper towels or making a mess.

Price: $19.97 (20 percent off MSRP)

6. Star Wars Forces of Destiny Rey of Jakku Figure

With The Last Jedi set to release in December just before Christmas, there’s no denying that the popularity of Star Wars Rey toys is going to be at an all-time high. For just $16, you can pick up a highly poseable 11-inch Rey Adventure Figure modeled after her likeness in the Forces of Destiny animated series, which also comes with her iconic staff. If you squeeze Rey’s legs, her staff swings, too, giving her an action.

Price: $16.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. Crayola Fashion Superstar

There are many kids out there who love the idea of being a fashion designer, and Crayola’s Fashion Superstar kid makes a great gift for them. With this kit, you’re able to create fashion designs and then upload the designs to a free app that will allow them to build their own virtual closet. They’ll be able to mix and match their own outfits using their own creations.

The kit comes with a 62-page design book, 24 colored penciles, and 18 super tip markers.

Price: $19.95

8. VTECH KidiBeats Drum Set

If you have your own kids, it’s likely that you’re familiar with the VTECH brand, and one of our favorite toys from this company is the KidiBeats Drum Set. It has three drum pads and a cymbal that each have their own unique sounds. Each drum has its own red LED light, too. The drum set has four modes of play: Free play, letters, numbers, and follow-along.

It’s one of the highest rated VTECh toys on Amazon, with an average customer review of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars from over 2,000 customers. It’s recommended for ages 2 to 5 years old.

Price: $18.19

9. NERF Modulus Recon MKII Blaster

While the majority of the best NERF guns on the market come in at well over the $20 price point, the NERF Modulus Recon MKII Blaster can be picked up for just $17.77.

It’s highly customizable, and it can be added to down the road (if they want to pick up different parts/clips for it to change it up.

Price: $17.77 (29 percent off MSRP)

10. LEGO Technics Getaway Racer (42046)

Price: $19.99

11. Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit

Star Wars-lovers will love the Yoda Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit (#75168) which includes Yoda and R2-D2 minifigures. This awesome-looking ship has folding wings and two laser cannons, each with spring-loaded shooters. It’s intended for ages 8-12, and it’s great for both playing with and displaying.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

12. Beat Bugs Musical Submarine

You can find a few good options at Target when you’re looking for clearance toys. And, one of their best toys under $20 comes from the Beat Bugs series, the new musical Netflix TV series inspired by The Beatles. This year, Target debuted an exclusive new Beat Bugs toy, the Beat Bugs Musical Submarine. It plays the songs Yellow Submarine, All You Need is Love, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It comes with a 3-inch Fab Figure of Jax, and it fits up to five Beat Bugs within (although they’re sold separately). Batteries included.

Price: $19.99

13. Octonauts Memory Game

The Octonauts Memory Game is a great game for young kids, and it can be played with 2 to 6 players. It comes with a full set of 48 Octonauts memory cards, and it’s recommended for ages 3 years and up. Each of the cards features characters from the show. It’s one of the highest-rated Octonauts toys on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Check out more of the best Octonauts toys.

Price: $19.95

14. K’NEX Turbo Jet 2-in-1 Building Set

Hitting the $20 price point to the mark is this great building toy set from K’Nex: the Turbo Jet 2-in-1 building set. It comes with over 400 colorful pieces, including a battery-powered motor that will make their toys go. The kit comes with a manual that shows your kids how to make both a helicopter and a turbo jet, but the real fun starts when they start building their own creations.

It’s great for ages 7 to 12.

Price: $20.00 (33 percent off MSRP)

15. Barbie Birthday Wishes

Finding quality Barbie dolls under $20 is definitely tough, especially if you’re looking in bigger retail stores like Toys R’ Us or Wal-Mart. One of last year’s most popular Barbie dolls, the Birthday Wishes Doll, is available now for $19.99 on Amazon.

It has Barbie in a beautiful pink gown, and it stands on its own for easy display on their dresser or one of their bedroom shelves.

Price: $19.99

16. Marvel Legends Captain America: Civil War Falcon 6-inch Figure

There are so many great action figures under $20 that we had trouble picking just one for this list, but we chose the Falcon figure from Captain America: Civil War. This 6-inch figure is highly detailed and it comes with Redwing and two attachable accessories.

Price: $20.00

17. Barbie Spaghetti Chef Doll & Playset

The Barbie Spaghetti Chef Doll and Playset sort of normalizes Barbie, taking her away from being an all-pink-everything doll to a toned down version. It comes with a small kitchen, including a noodle-maker. This Barbie under $20 will inspire young chefs to get into the kitchen and make something delicious.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Ultra Dash

Ultra Dash is a game of speed, and it’ll bring out the competitive nature of any child. Your kids will place color targets around the living room (or outside, in the garage, etc), and they’ll be tasked with getting the right color target in the time allotted and in the right order. It’s a GREAT way to get your kids active even on rainy days, as they’ll race around trying to get the fastest/best score they can. And, because it can be played with more than just one player, it’s a game that competitive kids will especially love.

Price: $19.82 (21 percent off MSRP)

19. Kingdomino

Kingdomino is an award-winning new strategy game from Blue Orange. It tasks players with building the best Kingdom they can, and it’s a great family strategy game for ages 8 and up. Each game lasts roughly 15 minutes, and it can be played with up to 4 players. It comes with 8 wooden King tokens, 4 3-D castles, and 48 dominoes. This game is a lot of fun, especially for the 8-15 year old crowd.

Price: $17.02

20. Wonder Woman 12″ Action Doll

This DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman 12″ Action Doll has a cool look inspired by the original Wonder Woman, and it has bendable elbows and knees so that they’re able to pose the doll just how they want to. It comes with her iconic lasso and some fierce boots.

Check out more great Wonder Woman toys here.

Price: $16.11 (19 percent off MSRP)

Best Toys Under $15

21. Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit

Science toys are really in this year, and that’s why we’ve included the Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit on our list of the best toys under $15. This 20 piece kits comes with numerous experiments to showcase some of the cool things science can do.

It’s recommended for ages 6 and up.

Price: $14.44

22. Mega Bloks 80 Piece Big Building Block Bag

You can’t go wrong with a building blocks set for kids, especially when it’s a colorful set from Mega Bloks and that set is under $15.

Price: $14.99

23. LEGO Ninjago Kryptarium Prison Breakout Building Kit

Finding LEGO kits under $20 is nearly impossible these days, unless you want something dinky. But that’s not the case with the LEGO Ninjago Kryptarium Prison Breakout Building Kit, which comes with 207 pieces and gets bonus points because the Lego Ninjago Movie happens to release in 2017. It comes with a drop-down main entrance gate, two prison cells, a toilet escape route, and a security camera-style element, as well as various figures and weapons.

Price: $13.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

24. ZOOB BuilderZ Inventor’s Kit

Another great building toy kit for under $15 is the ZOOB BuilderZ Inventor’s Kit, whichc omes in at $13.06 right now on Amazon. It comes with 100 ZOOB pieces and instructions on how to build a handful of creations, but it also encourages those who use it to create their own builds.

Price: $13.06 (59 percent off MSRP)

25. Rick & Morty Total Rickall Card Game

It’s undeniably tough to find something suitable for the older/teenage crowd when it comes to finding cheap gifts for Christmas. However, if they’re old enough to watch Rick & Morty on Adult Swim, they’re old enough to play the hilarious Total Rickall Card Game based on one of the funniest episodes of the series to date.

Check out more Rick & Morty merch here.

Price: $14.29

26. Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game

A Star Wars-themed Simon game that comes in at under $15? Suitable for those who are on the Dark Side.

We also included this Darth Vader Simon game on our list of the hottest Christmas toys of 2017.

Recommended Ages: 7+

Price: $14.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

27. Floof: Reusable Indoor Snow Set with 22 Accessories

Floof is a fun indoor snowman creator kit that doesn’t use real snow, and it comes with 22 accessories, including Snowman molds and things to build your snowmen with.

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $14.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

28. Roblox Work at a Pizza Place Playset Series 1 + Virtual Exclusive Item

Obviously, Roblox is one of the most popular games among 5-12 year olds, and its popularity is only growing. Earlier this year, the company announced a brand new first wave of Roblox toys, including this Pizza Place Playset.

Price: $12.69

29. Playkidz Super Durable 31 Piece Kids Play Dishes Playset

Kitchen playsets will never go out of style, and they remain popular for 3-7 year olds. The Playkidz Dishes Playset comes with 31 pieces, including plates, cups, plasticware, and more. It’s high quality, and the plastic is BPA-free.

Price: $15.00

30. 5 Second Rule by PlayMonster

PlayMonster’s 5 Second Rule game is incredibly fun, and it’s a game you can play over and over again without it getting old. The game is simple to play, too. Players will pick a card, and then with just 5 seconds on a timer, they’ll have to name 3 things that fit that topic. It’s a lot harder than it sounds, but it’s so much fun, which is why we consider it one of the best gifts for 12 year old girls.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.