Top 10 Best Wedding Thank You Cards

Congratulations – you’re married! You’ve walked down the aisle, celebrated with family and friends, and are probably trying to get back to reality after your honeymoon. Now it’s time to say “thank you” to all your guests who’ve spent the time joining you in the wedding festivities and purchased an amazing gift for your life together as Mr. and Mrs.

Unlike the invitations and save the dates, thank you cards can be basic, simple, and don’t necessarily need to match the rest of your wedding scheme or paper goods (that ship has sailed). Instead, opt for something inexpensive, classic, and elegant that you can jot down a quick thank you note in, and send on its merry way.

We’ve put together a list of the best wedding thank you cards, all reasonably priced and easy to order online. Remember to look for cards with a blank interior so there’s plenty of space for your note.

You’re probably familiar with this amazing invention if you stuffed your wedding envelopes yourself, but if not, you need to purchase one of these envelope moisteners for easy envelope sealing that doesn’t involve endless licking.

1. Hortense B Hewitt Country Blossom Thank You Cards

These kraft paper thank you cards are simple and elegant. They’re made especially for a newly married couple with text that reads “Thank you from the new Mr. and Mrs.” printed on a small 4.875 x 3.5 inch card. The inside is blank, with plenty of space for a personal and thoughtful message. If you’re planning a rustic wedding, don’t miss this post on the best rustic wedding decorations.

Price: $18.18 for 50 (13 percent off MSRP)

2. Mr. & Mrs. Chalkboard Note Cards

Made with high quality, thick card stock, these wedding thank you cards are a great find given their low cost. They’re not too feminine, designed with a chalkboard style print, and come with coordinating envelopes that are also a nice, thick quality. Similar thank you note sets can be found in local stationary stores, but will cost quite a bit more. Save some time by purchasing one of these adorable personalized address stamps for your return address.

Price: $12.99 for 36

3. Boho Spirit Thank You Card Assortment Pack

While these aren’t specifically made for a wedding, we love the whimsical design of these boho inspired thank you cards. With six different designs, you can switch up the look for each guest, and opt for the more masculine designs for the guys on your list. The cards come flat with pre-made creases, so it’s easy to fold each note in half before writing your note. Save some time licking and sealing each envelope with these convenient coordinating sticker seals.

Price: $15.99 for 36 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. Polka Dot & Stripes Thank You Cards Box Set

The best way to save money when it comes to buying thank you notes is to buy in bulk. Let’s be realistic for a second. Most thank you notes wind up in the trash can shortly after they’re opened and read (along with your invitations and save the dates), so it’s not worth spending a fortune on expensive stationary. These are simple, fun, and elegant, measuring 4×6 inches and with a blank interior and coordinating white envelope. If you haven’t yet purchased your save the dates, check out this post with some awesome and unique ideas.

Price: $11.99 for 48 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Green Leaves Thank You Note Cards

We adore the simplistic understated design of these thank you cards, making them perfect for after your wedding. They’re thick and professional looking, gender neutral, and elegant. The card stock has a very subtle texture to them, making them look very high end and expensive. The set comes with a coordinating envelope stickers to help ensure that your card stays sealed during the mailing process.

Price: $14.80 for 32

6. Floral Design Thank You Cards

If you prefer a design that’s bright, colorful, and whimsical, this card set from Polite Society is a great affordable option. The cards are shipped flat and unfolded with a pre-scored line for easy folding. They measure 4.5 x 6.25 inches and are printed on premium quality stock with soy based inks. Grab a set of these coordinating stickers for your envelopes.

Price: $18.92 for 36 (53 percent off MSRP)

7. Gold Foil Dots Thank You Cards

You might be surprised that these letterpress thank you notes are so inexpensive. Gold foil is still very trendy, making these thank you notes an easy choice, especially given their simple and festive design. The ivory card stock is high quality and each card measures 3.5″ by 5″, complete with a matching envelope. You can purchase matching invitations here and matching escort cards here.

Price: $17.28 for 50

8. Canopy Street Chalkboard Floral Thank You Note Card Assortment Pack

Perfect for a garden or antique themed wedding, these thank you notes are feminine and elegant, designed with thick card stock. The style combines traditional motifs with modern fonts, perfect for a contemporary bride. Each card measures 4 7/8 x 3 1/2 when folded and comes with coordinating white envelopes. If you’re looking for matching thank you notes for all guests, you can purchase just one of the designs shown above instead.

Price: $15.99 for 36 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Brown Kraft Paper Thank You Cards

Kraft paper is one of the most versatile looks for weddings and can be used in both rustic settings or more classic and elegant celebrations when done right. The simple design on these makes them an easy and inexpensive choice for your wedding thank you notes, great for any season or style. Measuring 4″ X 6″, each card comes with a matching kraft paper envelope. If these designs aren’t your style, check out this alternative kraft paper thank you note set.

Price: $9.99

10. Kraft Thank You Postcards Bulk

Ditch the envelopes and opt for thank you post cards in lieu of thank you cards. They’re a bit more unique and look so fun in the mail, with the design and message seen right off the bat. The thick matte paper won’t bleed through and makes for a beautiful presentation. You’ll also pay a reduced amount in postage, another little money saving bonus. If this design isn’t your style, check out these alternative thank you post cards.

Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.