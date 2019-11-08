Derek Carr Has Perfect Way to Describe Raiders’ Win vs. Chargers [WATCH]

It’s starting to look like every time this Oakland Raiders team pulls off a win, it’s going to come down to the wire. Just like it’s been for every Raider win this year, the team beat the Los Angeles Chargers by one possession. It was a hard-fought game that Oakland almost let slip through their hands, but surprisingly, the defense came to the rescue for the second week in a row and stopped the opposing offense from scoring game-winning points. Quarterback Derek Carr had the perfect way to describe the game.

“I’ll say this about that game: That was an old-school AFC West bloodbath,” said Carr to the media after the win. “Just two defenses playing out of their mind and yeah, we just found a way to win.”

Every point in that game didn’t come easily, especially towards the end of the game. The Raiders offense has been rolling, but the defense has played very poorly. They stepped up in a big way on Thursday and rattled Philip Rivers all night. They got after him consistently and forced him to throw three interceptions.

Jon Gruden Celebrates With Fans [WATCH]

Thursday may have marked the last primetime game ever played in Oakland. The fans were well aware of this and played a large roll in keeping Rivers uncomfortable. Jon Gruden has made it a point to celebrate with the home fans after a win and that didn’t change after the Chargers game.

If Gruden has it his way, he’s never going to stop the tradition.

“Every win I’m going down there. I get face paint all over me,” said Gruden to the media after the game. “I get to see some costumes I have not seen before at any football games. Awesome.”

The team has made it a point to make the last year in Oakland a memorable one and Gruden has played a big role in that. It seemed like the Raiders were in a rebuilding year heading into this season, but it’s looking like they are ahead of schedule.

Erik Harris Has Career Day

Safety Erik Harris started his football career in the Canadian Football League and didn’t seem to have much NFL momentum. He got a chance with the New Orleans Saints but tore his ACL before he actually got to play a game and the team waived him. The Raiders decided to take a chance on him in 2017 and now he’s one of their starting safeties. He also played a massive role in the team’s win versus the Chargers as he caught two interceptions and brought one back for a touchdown.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Harris in a postgame interview. “Special moment, special moment for this team, special moment for my teammates, and credit to them for putting me in a position, and just trusting [me].”

It was a huge performance in the primetime spotlight for a player who most non-Raider fans would be unfamiliar with. Well, there are going to be plenty of people familiar with the name Erik Harris after that performance.

