Pokemon GO Virizion Counters in Raids & PvP

The Legendary Pokemon Virizion will appear in Raid Battles in Pokemon GO from now until January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to Niantic.

While Virizion isn’t expected to be a big part of PvP matches, it’s still a good idea to set up a team to take it down in Raid Battles so you have a chance to catch it. Here are the best counters to use against Virizion in Pokemon GO.

According to GamePress, Virizion has the Quick Moves Quick Attack and Zen Headbutt along with the Charge Moves Close Combat (fighting-type), Leaf Blade (grass-type) and Stone Edge (rock-type).

It is fighting- and grass-type. That makes it resistant to dark-, electric-, grass-, ground-, rock- and water-type moves and weak to fairy-, fire-, flying-, ice-, poison- and psychic-type moves. Notably, it has a double weakness to flying-type moves, so flying-type Pokemon should be your go-to for counters against Virizion.

The best counter to use against Virizion is Moltres with Wing Attack/Fire Spin and Sky Attack. Moltres with Sky Attack has been long regarded as one of the best when it comes to flying-type damage per second (DPS) thanks to a combination of its high attack stat and the power of Sky Attack, according to GamePress. It’s also strong against Virizion’s Close Combat and double strong against Leaf Blade. Virizion won’t stand a chance, that is unless it has Stone Edge as Moltres is double weak to rock-type moves. Now Sky Attack is a Legacy Move meaning that it’s only available on Moltres caught within certain event periods. If you don’t have a Moltres with Sky Attack, one with Overheat should do just fine as well.

The second best option against Moltres is Rayquaza with Air Slash and Aerial Ace. Though Rayquaza is best known as the premiere dragon-type attacker in Pokemon GO, it also does very well as a flying-type attacker. And just like Moltres, it is strong against Virizion’s Close Combat and double strong against Leaf Blade. That being said, it’s still weak to Stone Edge.

Other great flying-type options include Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack and Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack. Both Pokemon have the very powerful Sky Attack but don’t quite have the bulk of Rayquaza or Moltres.

If you want something that isn’t weak to Stone Edge but can still deal tons of damage, then look no further than Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike. Mewtwo will decimate Virizion even without moves that Virizion is double weak to. Mewtwo also resists Close Combat. Now Psystrike is another exclusive move, but a Mewtwo with Psychic instead will do almost as well.

Here are some other wonderful options to take into battle against Virizion:

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss with Air Slash/Charm and Aerial Ace/Dazzling Gleam

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Gengar with Shadow Claw/Lick and Sludge Bomb

In other Pokemon GO news, Lugia and Ho-Oh will return to Raid Battles for a Special Raid Weekend from December 20 to 23 according to a blog post from Niantic.

The Pokemon GO Holidays 2019 event will go live from December 24 at 12:00 a.m. to January 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. in your local time zone. During that time, select Pokemon will appear in holiday costumes, event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be on offer, and Delibird will be available from Team GO Rocket members as a Shadow Pokemon. In addition, ice-type Pokemon from the Unova region will make their debut in Pokemon GO. Cubchoo will be available in the wild while Cryogonal will appear in the wild if a Glacial Lure Module is used.

