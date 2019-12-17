Pokemon GO Buddy Adventure: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Niantic announced a new feature that brings the fun of Pokemon-Amie, Pokemon Camp and walking with your partner Pokemon in the main series Pokemon games to Pokemon GO.

The Buddy Adventure feature will use augmented-reality technology to play with, feed and explore the world with your Pokemon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Buddy Adventure.

1. Pokemon GO Buddy Adventure Is Coming By 2020

Pokémon GO Buddy AdventuresTrainers, Get ready to explore the world with your Buddy Pokémon! In the all-new Buddy Adventure feature, your buddy will be by your side in your Pokémon GO explorations like never before. Buddy Adventure is an elevated bonding experience for Trainers and their buddies. You'll get to know your Buddy Pokémon's mood as you increase your Buddy Level by playing with your buddy, feeding your buddy treats, and battling and exploring with your buddy. In addition, swapping Buddy Pokémon no longer resets progress toward earning Candy. Like any great Pokémon Trainer, you'll find that the world around you will become richer with Pokémon by your side as they grow with you and help you along your journey. The Buddy Adventure feature set will roll out to Trainers around the world by 2020.

According to an email from Niantic, the Buddy Adventure feature will roll out to players globally by 2020.

Buddy Adventure uses the AR+ mode to place your Buddy Pokemon into the real world with augmented reality. Once the feature is live, all you have to do is head to the new buddy profile page and tap on the “Play!” button to interact with your Pokemon. From there you can play with your Buddy Pokemon and see it react to things. Different Pokemon will react in different ways, according to Niantic. You can even feed it Berries.

Buddy Adventure expands upon the Buddy Pokemon feature in Pokemon GO, where you pick a Pokemon to be your Buddy and it will appear alongside you in your Trainer Profile and will give you Candy of that Pokemon’s evolutionary family whenever you walk a certain distance.

The mode also appears to take inspiration from Pokemon-Amie from Pokemon X & Y where players could pet and feed their Pokemon. There also might be some influence from the Pokemon Camp feature in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, where players could go camping with their Pokemon while playing with toys and cooking curry to eat with them.

2. You Can Walk Around In the Game World With Your Buddy Pokemon

When the Buddy Adventure feature goes live, your Buddy Pokemon can walk around with your avatar in the map view. All you have to do is feed your Buddy Pokemon Berries so that it reaches the Good Buddy Level.

In addition, swapping Buddy Pokemon will no longer reset the progress toward earning Candy by walking.

The often requested feature of walking with your Pokemon in the main series of Pokemon games last appeared in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. The feature has not come back for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, the latest core Pokemon games.

3. You’ll Unlock Bonuses by Increasing Your Friendship

Growing your bond with your Buddy Pokemon and you’ll reach different tiers known as Buddy Levels, according to Niantic.

At the Good Buddy level, not only will your Buddy Pokemon join the player in the map view but players will also be able to check on how their Buddy Pokemon feels in the buddy profile page.

At the Great Buddy level, your Buddy Pokemon will start occasionally helping you out in wild Pokemon encounters and may also start bringing you helpful items.

At the Ultra Buddy level, your Buddy Pokemon will alert you to interesting places nearby. The Buddy Pokemon will also give you Souvenirs, which will be tracked in the buddy profile page.

At the Best Buddy level, the highest level, Your Buddy Pokemon will wear a Best Buddy Ribbon. Best Buddy Pokemon can also get a CP boost in combat so long as they are assigned as your Buddy Pokemon.

4. Grow Your Bond with Affection

As you explore with your Buddy Pokemon on the map, battle with your Buddy Pokemon, pet it, feed it and take snapshots with it, you earn hearts which measure how much affection your Buddy Pokemon has. The more affection, the better the mood of your Buddy Pokemon.

If the Buddy Pokemon’s mood is at the highest level (excited), then you’ll earn Buddy Candy in half the distance, earn double the hearts per action, and earn bonus hearts.

You can find a chart of activities you can do each day to earn affection with your Buddy Pokemon in the buddy profile page. The buddy profile page will also track the distance before you earn Buddy Candy, your Buddy Pokemon’s current mood and your Buddy Level. The profile page will also show you a history of your other Pokemon who have been assigned as your Buddy and all the things you did together.

5. You Will Be Able to Take Group Photos with Buddy Pokemon

Up to three players with AR+ will be able to sync up with each other to take a group photo with their Buddy Pokemon in the Shared AR Experience mode.

According to Niantic, this feature will be released sometime after the initial release of Buddy Adventure.

In other Pokemon GO news, the Legendary Pokemon Virizion will appear in five-star Raids from December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PST to January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to a blog post from Niantic. Lugia and Ho-Oh will return to Raid Battles for a Special Raid Weekend from December 20 to 23.

The Pokemon GO Holidays 2019 event will go live from December 24 at 12:00 a.m. to January 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. in your local time zone. During that time, select Pokemon will appear in holiday costumes, event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be on offer, and Delibird will be available from Team GO Rocket members as a Shadow Pokemon. In addition, ice-type Pokemon from the Unova region will make their debut in Pokemon GO. Cubchoo will be available in the wild while Cryogonal will appear in the wild if a Glacial Lure Module is used.

