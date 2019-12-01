Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: December 2019

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses and the best counters to use against them.

The counters we recommend were researched from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list:

*Unconfirmed

Tier One:

  • Mankey – Moltres, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Togekiss
  • Drowzee – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon
  • Magikarp – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile
  • Meditite – Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Gardevoir, Togekiss
  • Wailmer – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile
  • Shinx – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior
  • Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres

    Tier Two:

  • Exeggutor (Kanto) – Pinsir, Scizor, Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Rayquaza, Moltres, Darkrai
  • Croconaw – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile
  • Marshtomp – Roserade, Sceptile, Venusaur, Torterra
  • Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres
  • Grumpig – Darkrai, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Giratina (Origin Form), Pinsir
  • Grotle – Moltres, Chandelure, Roserade (w/ poison-type moves), Pinsir, Mamoswine

    Tier Three:

  • Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball)
  • Alakazam – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon
  • Machamp – Moltres, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Togekiss
  • Espeon – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon
  • Skarmory – Moltres, Raikou, Electivire, Chandelure
  • Claydol – Pinsir, Giratina (Origin Form), Kyogre, Roserade, Mamoswine, Darkrai

    Tier Four:

  • Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form)
  • Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon
  • Togetic – Rampardos, Metagross, Raikou, Mamoswine, Roserade (w/ poison-type attacks)
  • Tyranitar – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Metagross, Kyogre, Roserade, Gardevoir
  • Aggron – Machamp, Hariyama, Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Kyogre
  • Absol – Machamp, Breloom, Gardevoir, Togekiss, Pinsir, Scizor

    Tier Five:

  • Terrakion (Until December 17) – Mewtwo, Metagross, Machamp, Dialga, Breloom

    EX Raid:

  • Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

