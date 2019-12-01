Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: December 2019

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses and the best counters to use against them.

The counters we recommend were researched from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list:

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Mankey – Moltres, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Togekiss Drowzee – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon Magikarp – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Meditite – Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Gardevoir, Togekiss Wailmer – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Shinx – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Tier Two: Exeggutor (Kanto) – Pinsir, Scizor, Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Rayquaza, Moltres, Darkrai Croconaw – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Marshtomp – Roserade, Sceptile, Venusaur, Torterra Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Grumpig – Darkrai, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Giratina (Origin Form), Pinsir Grotle – Moltres, Chandelure, Roserade (w/ poison-type moves), Pinsir, Mamoswine Tier Three: Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Alakazam – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon Machamp – Moltres, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Gardevoir, Togekiss Espeon – Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form), Chandelure, Hydreigon Skarmory – Moltres, Raikou, Electivire, Chandelure Claydol – Pinsir, Giratina (Origin Form), Kyogre, Roserade, Mamoswine, Darkrai Tier Four: Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon Togetic – Rampardos, Metagross, Raikou, Mamoswine, Roserade (w/ poison-type attacks) Tyranitar – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Metagross, Kyogre, Roserade, Gardevoir Aggron – Machamp, Hariyama, Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Kyogre Absol – Machamp, Breloom, Gardevoir, Togekiss, Pinsir, Scizor Tier Five: Terrakion (Until December 17) – Mewtwo, Metagross, Machamp, Dialga, Breloom EX Raid: Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

See also: