Top 10 Best Baby Strollers for Newborns

When a new baby comes along, parents have a lot of decisions to make about what baby items they want. Strollers are one of the most expensive items that most new parents will purchase, and with so many products on the market it can be a challenge to sort out which stroller is right for your family. For newborns, you have tho options for strollers: Either purchase a stroller that fits your infant car seat or, use a regular stroller with an infant insert. Convertible strollers are designed to fit babies from infancy through toddlerhood. Both options are available as double strollers as well if you have twins, two under two, or even an older kid and a new baby. Whether you are shopping for yourself or for a gift for a friend or family member, it pays to do your research before purchasing a stroller or travel system.

Choosing An Infant Stroller: How do you know what stroller is right for your family’s needs? Some things to consider are the amount of time you plan to spend strolling, the terrain you will be on, the activities you will be doing with your baby, and of course, your budget.

Infant-Only strollers are simple, lightweight frames that hold your car seat. These allow you to easily transfer your baby from the car to the stroller without disturbing them, which is so helpful especially when they are sleeping. This kind of stroller is convenient to keep in the car and takes up much less space than a standard stroller, but the downside is that they can only be used as long as your baby is in an infant car seat. Luckily, infant-only strollers are usually pretty inexpensive.

Convertible strollers come in a few different configurations. Most of the time, they have a normal stroller seat for older babies as well as the option to attach an infant car seat. Sometimes the conversion kit is included, or it may be sold separately. Some strollers use padded infant inserts or removable bassinets, so that you can put your baby directly in the main seat of the stroller as a newborn. This kind of stroller is typically more expensive, but it will last you through your baby’s entire infancy and toddlerhood and on through multiple children as well. Jogging strollers are usually the convertible style, so you can take your baby on long walks or jogs with you right from birth.

Choosing a newborn stroller is a major decision, but it does not have to be a difficult one. We have done the research for you to put together this list of the best strollers of 2017. It includes options in all of the configurations listed above, at prices that will fit any budget. Keep in mind that different colors of the same stroller often vary in price, so you can save a lot of money by choosing the less expensive color combinations. If you are the friend or family member of a new parent-to-be, you may want to consider a newborn stroller for a baby shower gift as well.

1. Best Inexpensive Jogger: Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller

Baby Trend is a popular brand for all-terrain strollers. The Expedition Stroller has large bicycle style tires, so it can go on any type of ground from city streets to dirt roads while maintaining a smooth ride and quick speed. The front wheel swivels, which allows for easy maneuvering when you are in tight spaces like grocery store aisles. The wheel can also be locked in place for jogging. This stroller easily connects with your Baby Trend infant car seat and when baby is old enough to be in the stroller on their own, there is a reclining, padded seat with a five point harness. The extra large canopy protects them from the sun and there are child and parent cup holder trays included as well. This stroller folds up into a compact shape for storage as well as travel.

If you want an infant stroller that will grow with your baby and can be used on any terrain, not just paved roads, this jogging stroller is a good fit.

Price: $102.99 depending on color, with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Folds up into a compact shape so you can fit it in the trunk or back seat

Front wheel pivots for tight spaces or locks for jogging

Durable bicycle wheels can handle any terrain

Cons:

The basket underneath is made of a flimsy material

Bicycle tires may get punctures or flats

Not a one-touch folding stroller

2. Best Car Seat Carrier: Baby Trend Snap-N-Go Universal Infant Car Seat Carrier

Here is an inexpensive, easy option for an infant stroller. This is the #1 best seller on Amazon for infant car seat strollers. The Baby Trend Snap-N-Go is an adapter for your infant car seat that allows you to turn it into a stroller instantly. The great thing about this kind of stroller is that you do not have to disturb your sleeping baby every time you need to get them out of the car. Just place the entire car seat in the stroller and you are good to go! This is a great option to have, especially when you are out running errands and have to get out of the car multiple times.

An easy to use car seat adapter like this is good to have for the first months of your baby’s life, because you can get to know your preferences and figure out what features are important to you before purchasing your long term stroller. It is also much less bulky and more lightweight than typical strollers, so it is easy to get in and out of the car and to carry along when you are travelling. This stroller will fit any Baby Trend car seat, as well as a number of other car seat brands including Chicco, Combi, Graco, Masi Cosi and more.

If you are looking for a lightweight, easy car seat carrier for your infant stroller, this is a good pick!

Price: $49 with free shipping



Watch an assembly and review video here.

Pros:

Easy to attach to infant car seats for quick and easy transfers

Extra light weight and does not take up a lot of storage space

Much less expensive than a full stroller travel system

Cons:

The wheels are not all-terrain

Does not grow with baby

Requires two straps to be secured when installing car seat

3. Best High End Stroller: Britax B-Agile Stroller

If you are looking for a high end stroller that is durable and will last for the first years of your baby’s life, Britax is an excellent brand. This is an Amazon’s Choice product in the stroller category. The B-Agile is a stylish stroller that has a lot of great features. It is made of lightweight aluminium, with a one-handed folding design that makes it super easy to set up and put away. The click and go car seat adapter allows you to easily install any Britax infant car seat in seconds. The stroller has a three wheel configuration that allows for a very tight turning radius compared with standard strollers. The under seat storage is extra large to hold all of your essentials, and has a smaller zippered pocket as well. Britax stroller accessories are sold separately to customize your stroller to your needs, including stroller organizers, child tray, and diaper bag adapters.

Britax is an excellent choice for parents looking for a newborn stroller that is high quality, agile, durable and stylish.

Price: $216 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Fits any Britax car seat for use while your baby is an infant

Super easy one touch folding

Design is sporty and agile with three wheels

Cons:

More expensive than some other options

Only fits Britax brand car seats

Does not come with any of the accessories, they are sold separately

4. Best Bassinet Compatible Stroller: Britax Affinity Stroller

The Affinity stroller is another great option from Britax that grows with your baby from infancy to toddlerhood. This stroller uses their click and go system that makes it easy to adapt the stroller to multiple configuration to meet your changing needs as baby grows older. You can use this stroller with a bassinet (sold separately) or a Britax car seat for newborns, and when baby is older you can switch the direction of the stroller seat without any adapters needed. This means your baby can sit forward or rear facing at any time. This stroller fits babies up to 55 lbs so it is the only stroller you will need to buy. There is an articulating handle for your comfort, as well as an oversized canopy with ventilation and a viewing window.

If you want a mid range priced stroller from a trusted brand, the Affinity from Britax has all of the features and flexibility that you need!

Price: $224.10 with free shipping



Watch a customer review video here.

Pros:

Can be used with any Britax car seat or bassinet

Includes an oversized canopy for maximum sun protection

Has the option for forward or rear facing, and four recline positions

Cons:

Bassinet is sold separately

Fits only Britax brand car seats/li>

Includes a lot of features that some parents may not need

5. Best All Terrain Bassinet Stroller: Bumbleride Indie 4 Urban Stroller with Bassinet

Bumbleride is a well loved stroller brand that is known for their durable and sporty designs. Bumbleride strollers can truly be taken anywhere, and have even been seen on hiking trails. If you are a sporty parent and don’t want to be limited to perfectly level paved roads, this is the best stroller for you. The Indie 4 Urban stroller has an extra large under carriage basket for storage, which is made of a durable nylon material. The handle has a multiple level adjustable height for your comfort. This stroller comes with a bassinet to use for infants, which can be removed once your baby is big enough for the stroller seat. While you are on the go, you can also use the car seat adapter (sold separately) to attach your infant car seat to the stroller quickly and easily.

The Bumbleride Indie 4 Urban stroller is the perfect high-end travel system for any new parent, with unique features to keep both you and your baby comfortable.

Price: $959.99 with free shipping



Watch an assembly and demo video here.

Pros:

Comes with a matching bassinet for newborns

Fits most infant car seats with the car seat adapter

Bicyle style tires offer better handling on any road condition

Cons:

More expensive than most other options

Air filled tires may puncture or go flat

Some color options are much more expensive than others

6. Best Inexensive Travel System: Evenflo Vive Stroller & Carseat

The Vive travel system from Evenflo is a nice option for mid-range budgets. It includes a good quality stroller that will fit your baby in all stages, but it does not cost nearly as much as some other options. The car seat is included and can be used in and out of the car or in the stroller exclusively. Even though this stroller is less expensive, it comes with many of the conveniences you would find in pricier strollers such as an easy one-hand fold feature and an extra lightweight frame. The one-handed fold on this stroller is located on the handle, so you can access it without having to bend over. The stroller even stands up when folded for easy storage. There is a deep child’s tray and a parent tray with cup holders as well as a full sized undercarriage basket and a five point harness for older babies. This stroller is compatible with all Evenflo car seats.

For a simple and safe ride, you can’t beat the price and the quality of the Vive stroller.

Price: $149.99 with free shipping



Watch a product video here.

Pros:

Less expensive than many other options

Easy one handed fold feature can be used while standing

Some reviewers were able to use it with other brands of car seats as well

Cons:

Four wheel design means less easy maneuvering than three wheeled strollers

Fabric on the seat is not breathable

Limited number of guaranteed car seat connections

7. Best Easy Travel System: Graco Click Connect Literider Stroller

Here is another relatively inexpensive stroller that will fit your baby from infancy to toddleer yeats without ever having to invest in a new one. I have personally used the Graco Click Connect system and I really liked how easy it was to tell that the car seat is properly installed on the stroller. With one touch you can hear it click into place and you know it is completely secure. There is no need to strap it in and it only takes seconds to install. This stroller also comes with a padded, multi position reclining seat, which can be used for babies at any age. Even if you do not have your car seat with you, you can use the padded infant insert for younger babies. This stroller also features an easy one handed folding configuration for storage. It weighs less than 20 lbs and can hold babies up to 40 lbs.

Graco Click Connect strollers make traveling with your baby a breeze. If you want an inexpensive newborn stroller that can be used with your car seat, this stroller is the right choice!

Price: $95.79 and free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Has shocks on the front wheels for a smoother ride

Very inexpensive compared with other options

Infant insert allows you to use with or without your car seat

Cons:

The seat fabric is not breathable

Does not work well for unpaved roads

Only fits Graco click connect car seats

8. Best Compact Car Seat Carrier: Graco Snugrider Elite Stroller

Here is another inexpensive newborn car seat stroller from Graco. This stroller turns any Graco car seat into an instant travel system. It is designed specifically for Graco seats for the tightest, most secure fit possible. It is super lightweight with a durable aluminium frame that does not take up a lot of space in your car or closet. Set up is super easy with one handed folding that does not require any bending down. When you fold the stroller up, the storage lock comes on automatically. There is also a large basket underneath, a parent tray and cup holders for your convenience.

This car seat adapter stroller is so easy to use and is a perfect solution for travel or even for everyday use, and the price can’t be beat!

Price: $69.39 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Super lightweight aluminium frame

One handed standing folding system for easy set up and storage

Under carriage basket is made of a strong and durable material

Cons:

Can only be used with Graco infant car seats

Does not have a sun canopy

Brakes are two step instead of one step

9. Best Rear And Front Facing Stroller: Summer Infant 3D Flip Convenience Stroller

The 3D Flip from Summer Infant is one of the coolest stroller designs out there. When babies are younger, parents love to be able to see them while they are walking, and babies love it as well. This is often not possible with strollers that face forward. If you prefer a normal style stroller instead of a car seat adapter, you often have to just accept that your baby will be facing forward. Summer Infant solved this problem by designing this stroller that can easily switch between front and rear facing as your baby grows. There are six options, with three reclining positions for both front and rear facing configurations. This stroller also comes with infant head support padding so it can be used from newborn to toddler years up to 50lbs without ever having to attach a car seat. Additional features include a five point safety harness, parent cup holder and side storage pocket.

The innovative design in the 3D Flip stroller makes it an excellent choice for any parent who wants to keep an eye on their little one while they ride.

Price: $94.87 with free shipping



Watch a review and assembly video here.

Pros:

Lightweight aluminium frame

Six reclining positions for forward or rear facing

Can be used with infants without having to install a car seat

Cons:

Side storage pocket is not as large as some other strollers’ storage pockets

Does not have one-handed folding storage features

Does not fit infant car seats

10. Best High End Jogger: Bumbleride Speed Jogging Stroller

Finally, here is a deluxe jogging stroller from Bumbleride that has all of the convenience features you need plus super durable construction. This stroller can be taken anywhere thanks to all-wheel suspension and air filled tires (pump included). Bumbleride has a unique Speed3 Steering System for the most comfort while you are walking, jogging or running. This allows for a partial swivel in the front wheel for jogging speeds, full swivel for walking and fully locked front wheel for running. This stroller also has one-step foldign with auto lock and it stands on its own while folded for easy storage. There is also a three year warranty. The fabrics are Eco friendly as well, featuring recycled plastics, Oeko-Tex and Bluesign System Partner Fabric Certifications. With a car seat adapter (sold separately), this stroller fits many leading brands for a full newborn travel system.

The Bumbleride Speed Jogging Stroller is a high-end jogger that can be used for exercise or for everyday use. You will love the durability and comfortable design features of this stroller, and you can count on it lasting for years!

Price: $548.92 with free shipping



Watch an informative video here.

Pros:

Three speed options for walking, running or jogging

All fabrics are eco-friendly recycled plastic

Can be used with car seat adapter for infants

Cons:

Car seat adapter is sold separately

Heavier than many other strollers

More expensive than many other options

