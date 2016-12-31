Top 10 Best Breast Pumps

Breast pumps are one of the essential maternity items that many new moms cannot go without. They ae especially indispensable for moms of twins, since tandem nursing can be a challenge and it really helps to have extra milk on hand for bottle feeding. Whatever your situation, it is likely that having a breast pump handy will help your feeding go smoothly with your baby. Moms who breast feed full time often pump to have extra milk in the freezer if they end up going back to work, or in case of emergency. Breast pumps can also be an incredible help when babies have trouble suckling, because they can increase and maintain the mother’s milk supply. Moms who supplement with formula can also benefit from having a breast pump to relieve engorgement, and also store milk in case of emergency. Breast pumps also make it possible for moms who have trouble breastfeeding to still feed their babies nutritious breast milk, and give dads the opportunity to experience the joy of feeding their infant.

There are multiple kinds of breast pumps available, and each type serves a different purpose for the woman using it. Electric pumps use AC power, battery power or both. Some are designed to be stationary and used at home, while others are more portable and can be brought along while travelling or commuting to work. Electric pumps may be single or double, meaning you can pump either one breast at a time or pump both simultaneously. While using a double pump, it is helpful to have a breast pump bra so that you can pump hands free. Electric pumps are the most convenient and reliable choice for everyday use. These pumps typically involve the same basic components of suction cups, tubing, bottles to catch the milk and a motor. All of these parts must be maintained in a clean and hygienic way, and the parts that touch milk are usually but not always dishwasher safe.

Manual pumps are hand powered and are designed for sporadic use or emergencies in the case of engorgement, mastitis or other times when you need to relieve your breasts of milk fast. Manual pumps have a very simple design, with a suction cup attached directly to the milk container.

In this article we will go over the top 10 breast pumps on the market today. Each one has different features and there are pumps on this list to meet every budget. Breast pumps also make great baby shower gifts that the new mom will really appreciate! If you are unable to find one that meets your needs, click here to see all of the breast pumps available for purchase.

1. Best On The Go Breast Pump: Medela Pump in Style Advanced Breast Pump

Medela is arguably the top brand in breast pumps. Medela pumps are sturdy, well designed and can stand up to every day use. The Pump In Style Breast Pump was designed for moms who need to take their pump on the go, whether going to work, on errands, or any other outing. It is easy to use several times a day and does not require any complicated steps to set up, use or clean. This is a double pump, so with a breast pump bra and maternity clothing it can be totally hands free. Even though this pump is heavy duty, it is very easy to use. It starts each session off with a two minute cycle to stimulate let down, before switching to the “expression” cycle. You can also manually toggle between cycles. The strength of the pump can also be easily adjusted with a knob.

This pump comes in two options – Tote bag or backpack. The tote bag has the pump velcroed to the insides of the bag so it can be removed if needed. There is plenty of room inside of the tote bag for your stuff, plus a removable cooler bag, AC adapter and battery pack. The backpack is even larger and comes with the same accessories. Both bags include a full accessory kit including tubes and bottles for storing milk.

Price: $254.95 with free shipping



Watch a video about how to use this pump here.

Pros:

Comes with all accessories included

Gives you the option of tote bag or backpack

Double pump for both breasts at once

Cons:

On the more expensive side

Must purchase breast pump bra separately

May be bulky depending on your preference

2. Best inexpensive Breast Pump: Kinyo FDA Dual-Core Bilateral Electric Breast Pump

This compact and convenient breast pump from Kinyo is a nice mid-range pump in terms of price, and it has all of the features you need for everyday use. This pump utilizes a unique patented electrical framework in order to be the quietest pump on the market. The noise level is between 6 to 13 dB lower than other models, making it ideal for night time pumping or pumping in public. The vacuum is strong, with nine levels of adjustment and the hand held control has a large LCD display. The LCD display has real time suction status indicators so that you can make sure you are getting the most efficient suction at all times. One more unique feature of this pump is that it has 2-phrase expression, with massage function or fast-sucking function.

This pump is meant for use at home, and is not super convenient for taking on the go. It is powered by AC adapters and does not come with an optional battery pack. The milk bottles are also a stationary part of the pump, which are not removable for freezing or storage.

Price: $42.99 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Extra quiet operation

Very small footprint

BPA free

Nine levels of vacuum adjustment

Cons:

Not as heavy duty as more expensive models

Does not come with storage tote

Milk bottles are not easily removable for storage like other models

3. Best Hands-Free Pump: KidsTime Electric Hands-Free Breast Pump

This unique looking pump from KidsTime is one of the most budget friendly electric pump options, costing under $30. The pump is very simple and easy to use, with double suction for pumping both breasts at once. The volume level is around 40 dB and the bottles are designed to keep milk and air separate to prevent gassy babies. The unique purple flower petal design of this pump is meant to massage your breasts in a similar way to baby’s natural movements in order to prevent any discomfort. This pump has a massage mode to stimulate let down and a sucking mode to efficiently pump the milk, and will automatically cycle through the two modes when you turn it on. There are 18 modes that you can choose from for your comfort and maximum efficiency.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Easy to use

18 sucking modes to choose from

Cons:

Not a well known brand

Instruction booklet is not in English

Not dishwasher safe

4. Best Manual Pump: Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump

Here is another highly reviewed pump from Medela. This manual breast pump is the #1 Best Seller on Amazon.com. This is a very different model than the double electric pumps listed previously on this page. Manual pumps are hand powered and are meant for use on one breast at a time during occasional periods away from baby. This pump is very lightweight and discreet, and is comfortable on your hands and your breasts. Medela’s 2 phase expression technology allows you to get both “let down” and “expression” suction despite the lack of electric power.

Price: $33.59



Watch a customer how-to video here.

Pros:

Easy to use one handed

2 phase suction

Very inexpensive

Bottles are removable for easy freezing and storage

Discreet and easy to carry on the go

BPA free

Cons:

Not for every day repeated use

Not as convenient as hands free electronic pumps

Some reviewers had problems with O-rings wearing out and causing a loss of suction

5. Best Single Pump: Spectra Baby USA S2 Double/Single Breast Pump

The Spectra Baby US S2 pump is a hospital grade breast pump that is great for home and stands up to rigorous everyday use. This pump is the number one seller in single breast pumps on Amazon.com. The suction is very powerful but is adjustable to your comfort level so that pumping is always a pleasure. This pump is super quiet and also features different modes for let down and adjustable pressure.

Some unique features are that it has a built in timer and night light for night time pumping. This pump uses a closed system, with a physical barrier between the pump and the milk in order to ensure motor performance as well as hygienic conditions at all times. The closed system also means that the milk does not have to travel through the tubing, making clean up very easy. On this pump you can adjust both the cycle (sucking rhythm) and vacuum pressure. If you want a high quality pump that is very durable, this is a great choice.

Price: $117 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Closed system keeps milk out of tubing

Very durable for everyday use

Cycle and vacuum pressure are both adjustable

Cons:

More expensive than most other options

Does not come with travel bag

Does not come with battery powered option

6. Best Pump To Stick In Your Purse: BeAvo Babies BPA-Free Food Grade Silicone Portable Manual Breast Pump

When it comes to manual pumps, it does not get any simpler and easier than this silicone one handed pump from Avo Babies. This pump is a one piece silicone design that is so easy to use – Just squeeze it gently until you feel suction against your breast, and the pump keeps the suction going until your milk stops flowing. This pump is not ideal for everyday use, because it does not stimulate let down or have alternating suction to mimic a baby’s suction. However, in cases of travel, emergency, or overproduction, it is a perfect solution and much simpler to use and to clean than electric pumps.

Price: $9.45



Watch a review video of a similar manual pump here.

Pros:

Made of safe BPA free silicone, not plastic

One piece, easy to use and clean

Compact and lightweight, fits easily into a diaper bag

Cons:

Does not come with sealable bottles or bags for storage

Does not stimulate milk flow

Does not have as strong of a suction as electric pumps

7. Best Sturdy Yet Lightweight Pump: Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

The Philips AVENT Double Pump is a very well made and sturdy pump that is designed for the most comfortable pumping for moms. The breast flanges have soft, massaging cushions to gently stimulate milk flow and the pump was designed to work without the need for leaning over. This means you can sit bakc and relax while the pump works its magic. The design is a closed system, preventing milk from contacting the tubing, and is BPA free. The pump is super easy to set up and lets you choose from three operating modes plus stimulation mode to encourage letdown. This pump is also available in a single model.

Price: $262



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to carry on the go

Easy set up and operation

Designed for comfortable pumping in a relaxed position

Cons:

Some reviewers felt less suction than other models

Not as many options for adjusting the vaccuum

You are not able to control the cycle speed

8. Best Complete Pump Kit: Medela Freestyle Breast Pump

The Freestyle electric breast pump is another great pump from Medela that is designed specifically for moms who need to bring their breast pumps along with them on their day to day usiness. The Freestyle is a smaller pump, and is not connected directly to the tote bag like the Pump In Style. This pump kit comes with everything you need to have the best pumping experience no matter where you are. It comes with the pump, bottles, two sizes of personal fit breast shields (essential for non-painful pumping!), a rechargeable battery, cooler bag with extra bottles and portable microfiber bag for the breast pump parts.

Price: $324.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Small motor is easy to travel with and runs quietly

Comes with the full set of accessories for pumping

Powered by rechargeable battery or AC

Small motor allows you to pump while walking around if you use a breast pump bra

Comes with a travel bag for easy transport

Cons:

The most expensive home use model on the list

Smaller sized motor may not be as powerful

Some reviewers find it to be loud

9. Best Hospital Grade Pump: Medela Symphony Breast Pump

If you are looking for the absolute top of the line breast pump, this hospital grade pump from Medela is it. This pump is designed for heavy, every day use and being hospital grade means that it is designed for continuous use through many months. This pump features the original 2-Phase Expression technology – found only in Medela breast pumps. This makes pumping more efficient and comfortable. This pump can be used for single or double pumping. This is the pump only, not the accessories. Those can be purchased separately with a Medela Symphony Double Pumping Kit. This kit includes everything you need to get started pumping, including medium fit breast shields, two 5-oz milk bottles with lids and all necessary tubing.

Price: $2,002.49 with free shipping

Pros:

2-phase expression technology for max efficiency and comfort while pumping

Hospital grade for heavy duty every day use

Designed to last for years through many children

Cons:

Very expensive

Does not come with accessories kit

Larger motor is louder than personal models

10. Best Easy To Use Pump: Lansinoh Double Electric Breast Pump

Lansinoh may be best known for their lanolin-based breastfeeding salve, but they also have a number of awesome products meant to make nursing more convenient and enjoyable for moms. This breast pump is a double electric pump and you can set the vacuum strength and cycle speed yourself. The patented closed system keeps milk out of the tubing and completely separate from the motor. This pump is so simple to use because it comes pre-assembled, with very few parts to attach once it arrives. Some of the features of this pump include ergonomically designed easy-express handles to reduce hand fatigue, 2 sizes of ComfortFit flanges, wide neck bottles that fit across the Lansinoh range and samples of the Lansinoh milk storage bags for freezing. It is easy to clean and put away as well. Overall, this is a great pump for home use.

Price: $96.11 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Ergonomic design for maximum comfort while pumping

closed system keeps milk out of tubing and away fro motor

Comes with free samples of breast milk freezing bags

Easy to control and adjust the vacuum strength and pumping cycle

Cons:

Some reviewers found this to have less suction than Medela pumps

Does not come with carrying case

Does not come with cooler

