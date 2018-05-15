5 Best Twin Carriers: Which Is Right for You?

If you’re pregnant with twins or have twins at home, then you’ve definitely heard the phrase “wow, twins, you must have your hands full!” a few too many times. While that statement is probably fairly accurate, investing in a quality twin baby carrier is one way to help free up your hands so that you can tend to some other things that need your attention.

Like with most twin gear, things need to function differently than they would with just a single baby, and baby carriers are no different. There are quite a few options on the market, varying in the design and build, as well as the price point.

Some twin carriers can be separated into individual carriers when you want to divide and conquer the labor, while others can solely be used with both babies. There are also several carriers that can be used with both single babies and twins, depending on the tie. This is great if you’re planning on having more kids, or again, if you only want to carry one baby sometimes.

We’ve rounded up the best five twin carries on the market below, with lots of detailed information to make sure you buy the one that’s right for you.

1. TwinGo Original Baby Carrier

This twin carrier tops the list because of its versatility. Even though it’s one of the more expensive options, it’s worth the investment. The carrier has adjustable straps for the best fit, regardless of your size. This means you and your spouse can both use the same carrier, saving you the purchase of a second device. Unlike most twin carriers, this one can be divided into two, allowing you to carry just one baby at a time. You do have to carry one baby in front, and one in the back when you tandem wear the twins, which is one thing to keep in mind.

Price: $214.94 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed just for twins

Can be worn as two separate carriers

Structured design for maximum support

Works for a wide age range – newborn (with insert) to 40 lbs. max

Cons:

High price point

Need to buy newborn inserts separately

Cannot wear both in the front, if this is preferred

2. Twingaroo Twin Carrier

The Twingaroo carrier is similar to the TwinGo carrier, in that it’s designed just for twin baby wearing. It’s also similar in that it is designed for one baby to be worn in the back, and the other in front. While it’s a bit cheaper than the TwinGo carrier, it cannot be split into two individual carriers, so if you ever wanted to wear just one baby, you’d need to invest in another carrier. One bonus; however, is that it has a build in backpack/diaper bag, which means one less thing for you to carry.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Made just for twins

Built in diaper bag and bottle pockets

Can carrier two children of different weight

Cons:

Will not work with newborns

Cannot be separated into two different carriers

One size fits most sizing does not accommodate all

3. Boba Wrap

The Boba wrap is one of the most popular baby wraps on the market, and while it’s not made specifically for twins, lots of twin moms have mastered the art of tying their two babies snuggly and securely into one of these wraps. This cloth wrap can be used immediately when the twins come home from the hospital, without the additional purchase of an insert. Since it’s made for singletons, you can easily wear just one baby if the opportunity presents itself. Keep in mind, this wrap will only be useful for twins until each baby weighs 10-15 lbs., and then they’ll become too heavy to securely be worn.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Very affordable price point

Available in tons of colors

Can be used from newborn

Lightweight

Machine washable

Can be used for twins and single baby wearing

Cons:

Not made specifically for twins

Cloth design can stretch out over time

Will not work well once the babies weigh more than 10-15 lbs. each

Text here

4. Baby K’tan Organic Baby Carrier

Most similar in design to the Boba Wrap, the Baby K’tan is a cloth style wrap, made for single babies, but workable with twins. It’s a bit more expensive than the Boba wrap, mainly due to the organic cotton cloth. Another great feature that the Baby K’tan has, which the Boba Wrap is lacking, is the ability to order specific sizing. This helps with a more accurate fit, but means that you and your spouse will likely need two different sizes if you both plan on baby wearing.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Available in specific sizing for the best fit

Can be used for both twins and single baby wearing

Affordable price point

Made with organic fabric

Machine washable

Cons:

Not made specifically for twins

Sizing can be off – ordering down a size is recommended

Can only be worn until babies are 10 lbs. each

5. Ergo Baby Carrier

The final twin carrier on our list combines the convenience of single baby carriers with the durable nature of the more structured twin carriers. The Ergo is one of the most highly rated baby carriers, and can be worn with ease in either the front or the back. Since it’s so versatile, you can choose to buy two, wearing one in the front and one in the back. This carrier is also one of the most fashionable, with great colors and patterns to choose from. Any time you want to wear just one baby, simply leave the second carrier at home.

Price: $104.95

Pros:

Supportive design

Great for newborns with newborn insert

Many colors and fabric designs available

Cons:

Need to buy two separate slings to use with twins

Still relatively expensive price point

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.