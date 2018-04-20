Top 10 Best Color Changing Nail Polish of 2018

When it’s hard to decide what color nail polish you want to wear–don’t and just wear polish that changes color. Why pick when you can have magical nails that change color in the light.

I’ve gathered the best color changing nail polish that doesn’t need a LED or UV nail lamp here. If you’re looking for color changing gel nail polish, head on over to my guide to the Best Color Changing Gel Nail Polish.

Color changing nail polish can mean a lot of things. The first thing most people think of is mood polish which changes in response to temperature but the color changing catalyst can also be sunlight or even just the angle at which you’re viewing the polish. Let’s go over the types of color changing nail polish you’ll find in this guide.

Thermal Nail Polish.

Think mood rings. This kind of polish is made with thermo-chromatic ink also known as leuco dye. Leuco dye is transparent at warmer temperatures but opaque when cold. Thermal color changing nail polish actually has two pigments in it, a regular nail polish pigment that is visible when the leuco dye is see through and the second color is the opaque leuco dye.

These color changes can be dramatic, have a wide gradient, and can happen very quickly. When moving your nails from hot to cold there is almost an instantaneous change.

Solar Reactive Nail Polish.

In solar nail polish the lacquer contains tiny crystals that become chemically excited by UV radiation–also known as sunlight. When they’re removed from light, the crystals more slowly calm down again and become invisible turning your nail color back to its base nail polish shade. This is a color change that’s quick to show up in the light and slower to fade.

Please note that some top coats have UV protection built into them which protects your colors from fading. That’s normally a good thing, but you don’t want to put these over sunlight reactive polishes because they need those UV rays to create their vibrant colors. Either skip the top coat or experiment with top coats without a UV filter.

Multi-Chrome Nail Polish.

Multi-chrome is something else entirely. It sometimes called duo-chrome or chameleon polish. This is a polish that appears as one solid color, but if you shift the angle of your hand a few inches it becomes a completely different solid color without needing any change of temperature or sunlight. The pigments in multi-chrome polish are reflective and settle into layers on your nail with certain pigments lower than others. Because of this layering, when the light hits the nail surface one way it’s a bright red (for example) but when the light hits it at a slightly different angle the light is reflecting off a different layer of the polish turning it an emerald green.

Holographic Nail Polish.

Holographic is a little bit of a controversial pick for color changing nail polish, but I think certain ultra-holographic polishes meet the criteria. Holographic polishes aren’t reflective like a mirror–they’re refractive like a prism. These polishes take normal white light and break it down into tiny rainbows. That is literally color changing so I’m including them in this guide. For more on holographic nail polish check out my guide to the Best Holographic Nail Polish of 2018.

Enough with the science and theory. Let’s get to the actual nail polish.

1. Birefringence Multi-Chrome by ILNP

I adore this polish. Birefringence is a multi-chrome that shifts from a deep metallic amethyst to a rich metallic sapphire blue. The color shift is dramatic and it looks like two completely different nail polish shades switching back and forth as you rotate your nails in the light. You can still get the effect in some indoor lighting, but it’s really obvious in sunlight. In perfect lighting you can also get a bright magenta pink with a flash of gold in there.

The formula is great and easy to work with. It’s opaque in two coats but I often do three just to be safe. I’m impressed with how streak-free this polish is. With chrome it’s normally a struggle not to show your brushstrokes but this polish levels out really well and offers a smooth finish. ILNP sent me a sample of this polish a while back but my opinion is my own and this polish is in my regular rotation.

Price: $12.50

Pros:

Strong multi-chrome with purple, blue, magenta, and gold

Doesn’t need certain temperatures to show shift

Long lasting formula

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Works best in good lighting

Chromes can show dents in nails

2. Temperature Changing & Sunlight Reactive Set of 8 Nail Polish by Born Pretty

What if you added thermo-chromatic dye to sunlight reactive nail polish? Now you’ve got four different colors instead of two. Each lacquer is a different color when cold and in the sun, cold and not in the sun, warm and in the sun, and warm and not in the sun. That’s impressive. I have a temperature changing polish from Born Pretty (bought with my own money) and it has intense clear shifts with vibrant colors. The set has comes with eight mini nail polish bottles with a variety of fun glitters, micro-glitters, and creme polishes.

They can seem a little sheer going on, but that’s mainly because they are lighter in color when warm and the heat of your fingernail lightens them up. You will likely want two to three coats on these but the application brush is thick and full for quick application. Just note that these are peel off lacquers, so they’re meant to be easy to remove. That also means they won’t last you a week. You can get these in a set of four or you can pick up the colors you like individually through the same link.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Multiple effects with temperature and sunlight

Lots of great colors to choose from

Glitter and creme polishes

Easy appliication

Can get as sets or individually

Easy to remove without harsh chemicals

Cons:

Mini size bottles

Peel off means they aren’t long lasting

Longer shipping times

3. Thermal Nail Polish by Cirque Colors

For a more adult look, Cirque Color’s limited edition Fall 2017 collection has some beautiful thermal nail polishes that are so sensitive to temperature that if your nails are long enough you should be able to see the full gradient on your nails. Rothko Red is a deep, deep red when cold and a bright crimson when warmed up. It’s completely opaque in two coats and dries matte. This one has almost a jelly formula when applying but is very cooperative to work with.

Price: $14

Pros:

Thermal shift from deep red to bright crimson

Both colors great for most occasions

Awesome formula

Four free

Cruelty-free

Cons:

May be too subtle for some

4. Top of the Rock Liquid Chrome Nail Polish by Adesse New York

This is a fun multi-chrome from Adesse New York. It has one of my favorite multi-chrome effects which travels from an almost greenish gold to true gold and then to a warm rose gold. I love it. It looks so luxe and always has me feeling fancy. This one is impressively long lasting too. I’ll confess that I abused this polish recently. I ran out of time, threw it on really fast, and didn’t even top coat it. It still lasted a good four days before it started chipping. When I apply it correctly, I can easily get a week. (Check out my Best Top Coats for Long Lasting Nail Polish for tips to extend the life of your manicure.)

Top of the Rock is 12 free, meaning it doesn’t contain 12 of the most toxic ingredients normally in nail polish. It’s also cruelty-free and made in America. I will say that if you have ridges in your nails that you’ll want to use a ridge filling base coat because the bright chrome finish shows if you have indentations in your nail. You also need to watch for brushstrokes but the applicator has a nice brush so that wasn’t too hard. Adesse New York sent me a couple of samples including Top of the Rock, but these are my true thoughts.

Adesse has a whole line of Liquid Chrome polishes including Grand Central (green to fuchsia) and Lady Liberty (pink to lavender).

Price: $20

Pros:

Multi-chrome with gold to pink shift

Long lasting

12 free

Cruelty-free

Made in America

Cons:

Shows nail bumps

Watch your brushstrokes

5. Thistle The Day Away Sunlight Reactive Nail Polish by Del Sol

Del Sol is the biggest name in sunlight reactive products. I bought a tote bag from them on vacation over a decade ago and it still turns bright colors in the sun. Del Sol carries a huge range of nail polish colors with dramatic color shifts in the sun. Thistle The Day Away is a creamy light blue that shifts to a mauve in the sun. The formula is a little thin and sheer so you’re going to want two to three coats to be opaque with this one. They have a wide range of shades including Birthday Cake (white to yellow glitter), Perfectly Pastel (blue to green), and Teal Me More (teal to dark blue shimmer).

Price: $10

Pros:

Dramatic shift in sunlight from light blue to mauve

Three free

Huge choice of colors

Trusted brand for color shifting

Cons:

Formula is thin

Sheer

6. Mega Ultra Holographic Nail Polish by ILNP

When I want holographic, my go-to brand of choice is the indie nail polish maker ILNP. They have a series of ultra holographics called Mega which will blow your mind. Holographic nail polish is a bit of a divergence from the other color changing nail polishes but with how much these sparkle like diamonds and create tiny rainbow bursts on from what’s otherwise silver nail polish earns the Mega line a spot on my list. ILNP has a great formula and is very chip resistant in my personal experience. Because these are glitter and micro-glitter, they will need three coats to be completely opaque or they can be used as a topper to give other colors the rainbow treatment.

There are four different formulations of Mega. (If you need a primer on the holo lingo about to follow, take a peek at my Best Holographic Nail Polish article.) The original Mega is pure holographic goodness and creates a lovely linear holo flame effect. Mega L has even smaller holographic particles to create a sharper linear holo look. Mega S has larger particles for a scattered holo effect. There is still a visible holo flame line but the fleck of rain are larger and more spread out. Mega X is different in that is isn’t holographic glitter but extremely small cut holographic flakies for an even more scattered look.

Price: $10

Pros:

Actually creates tiny rainbows

Several variations to choose from

Long lasting

Cruelty-free

Can be a topper as well

Cons:

Needs good light to really shine

7. Happy Go Lucky Thermal Nail Polish by Color Club

Color Club has a sensitive thermal nail polish line that can give you a gradient if your nails are long enough. I’m featuring Happy Go Lucky which changes from a sunny orange to a gorgeous peach. This is a perfect summer color for beaches and picnics. The formula is perfect and the coverage is amazing. You can get away with just one thick coat.

Price: $10

Pros:

Thermal shift from orange to pinky peach

Covers in one coat

Many colors to choose from

Cons:

Some folks have reported it takes a lot for the colors to shift

8. For the Twill of It Metallic Nail Polish by Essie

For the Twill of It is a rare multi-chrome bordering on iridescent from Essie. It has a dark green and almost gun-metal grey look to it which shifts to lighter green and then to rose. It reminds me of shiny jewel beetle wings. Like most of Essie’s polishes, this one is self-leveling so you’re less likely to see brushstrokes which is always impressive with a metallic polish. The formula is amazing and is opaque in only one coat. This is definitely a more subtle color shift than others but still lovely.

Price: $9

Pros:

Multi-chrome dark greyish green to pink flash

Opaque in one coat

Perfect formula

Three free

Cons:

Too subtle for some

9. Flip Flop Hooray Multi-Chrome Nail Polish by KBShimmer

On the more intense side Flip Flop Hooray from KBShimmer has a dramatic shift from metallic emerald green to teal to a vibrant magenta. The color shift is even visible while it’s still on the brush. This is not a subtle polish so if you’re looking to get your nails noticed, this is a nice choice. It’s definitely a more sheer polish so you’ll want two to three coats for full opacity. The formula is easy to work with but is more prone to showing brushstrokes which isn’t surprising given that it’s a metallic.

Price: $10

Pros:

Bright multi-chrome emerald green to magenta shift

Stunning color change

Three free

Cons:

Needs good lighting

Can show brushstrokes

10. Temperature Changing Creme Polish by Born Pretty

I bought myself some Born Pretty thermal polish a while back so I can say from personal experience that this stuff works well and is a lot of fun to play with. The thermo-chromatic dye is sensitive enough to show a gradient if your nails are long enough (and the room temperature isn’t too warm.) The formula is sheer so you’ll need two to three coats for full opacity. These are the most affordable on the list but keep in mind that these are nine milliliter bottles so they aren’t as big as standard nail polish. They have lots of color combinations to choose from including white to magenta, light green to dark green, and bright yellow to orange.

Price: $3.99

Pros:

Fast thermal color change from white to dark pink

Can show full gradient on nail

Lots of colors to choose from

Affordable option

Cons:

Needs two to three coats

Smaller bottle

Long shipping times

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.