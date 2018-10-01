11 Best Hydrating Toners for Dry Skin (2018)

If you’re someone with oily and acne prone skin, or you’re already a faithful user, I don’t need to convince you that toner is an essential step in your daily beauty regimen. But if you’re someone with chronically dry skin, you might wonder why you’d want or need to add this extra product into your routine. Here’s why. Toners tighten pores, meaning once you put on your makeup, your skin will look younger and firmer.

Contrary to what you might think, not all toners are astringent. A great hydrating toner can deliver a whole host of skin worthy benefits. Not only do they help to create the perfect palette for your favorite serums, moisturizers, and makeup, they can actually stand guard over your skin’s moisture barrier, helping to protect it from free radical damage. While we love the refreshing way they feel, many of them also help to restore your skin’s pH balance, making it more receptive to soaking in the hydration they offer.

Toners help to deeply cleanse your skin, especially at the end of the day. They decongest clogged pores and remove every last trace of dirt, oil, and any leftover makeup residue your cleanser may have missed. Many offer gentle exfoliation, sloughing off dead skin cells and leaving you with a brighter, firmer and more radiant look.

The hydrating toners we’ve reviewed here are alcohol-free and non-drying. The vast majority of them are organic and natural formulas you’ll feel safe using on your precious face, and a few can even do double-duty as makeup setting sprays or hydrating spritzers you can use to refresh throughout the day. Whichever you choose, you’ll be thrilled with the real results they deliver.