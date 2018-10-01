11 Best Hydrating Toners for Dry Skin (2018)

If you’re someone with oily and acne prone skin, or you’re already a faithful user, I don’t need to convince you that toner is an essential step in your daily beauty regimen. But if you’re someone with chronically dry skin, you might wonder why you’d want or need to add this extra product into your routine. Here’s why. Toners tighten pores, meaning once you put on your makeup, your skin will look younger and firmer.
Contrary to what you might think, not all toners are astringent. A great hydrating toner can deliver a whole host of skin worthy benefits. Not only do they help to create the perfect palette for your favorite serums, moisturizers, and makeup, they can actually stand guard over your skin’s moisture barrier, helping to protect it from free radical damage. While we love the refreshing way they feel, many of them also help to restore your skin’s pH balance, making it more receptive to soaking in the hydration they offer.
Toners help to deeply cleanse your skin, especially at the end of the day. They decongest clogged pores and remove every last trace of dirt, oil, and any leftover makeup residue your cleanser may have missed. Many offer gentle exfoliation, sloughing off dead skin cells and leaving you with a brighter, firmer and more radiant look.
The hydrating toners we’ve reviewed here are alcohol-free and non-drying. The vast majority of them are organic and natural formulas you’ll feel safe using on your precious face, and a few can even do double-duty as makeup setting sprays or hydrating spritzers you can use to refresh throughout the day. Whichever you choose, you’ll be thrilled with the real results they deliver.
Amazon #1 Best Seller: InstaNatural Rose Water Facial TonerPrice: $13.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 percent pure and natural rosewater
- Skin soothing and hydrating
- Can be used as a makeup setting spray as well as a toner
- Comes in a spray bottle
- Small bottle for the price
- Rose scent is too subtle
- Sprayer delivers too much product
InstaNatural's rosewater toner is about as pure as it gets, and if you have sensitive skin, that matters. Made from 100 percent natural Rosa Damascena petals, it contains no skin-irritating artificial fragrances. Of course, it smells naturally delightful. Rose water is a naturally hydrating toner that leaves skin smooth and radiant while balancing pH. Plus, rosewater is known to help minimize pores.
It calms and soothes irritable skin, while naturally hydrating and cleansing it. Sounds almost too good, doesn't it? But you can't argue with this product's legions of faithful fans. We love the fact that it's pure and natural, with no ingredients you can't pronounce and don't really want on your face. While it's a lot less expensive than some of the luxury toners, keep in mind, it's a four ounce bottle.
You can also use this gentle toner as a makeup setting spray because it comes in a spray bottle.
Find more InstaNatural Rose Water Facial Toner information and reviews here.
-
ELEMIS Rehydrating Ginseng TonerPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ginseng formula hydrates and revives dry skin
- Leaves skin feeling cool and refreshed
- Lets you use less moisturizer
- A bite to the wallet
- Can cause irritation
- Small bottle for the price
ELEMIS is one of our favorite British skincare brands, and their delightful toner for dry skin just adds more fuel to our smitten fire. Made with antioxidant-rich and energy reviving ginseng, this toner is a great way to kickstart your morning makeup routine. Ginseng is also an effective moisturizing agent, which makes this formula great for dry skin types.
This toner also features natural cleansing agents like sweet Betty flower and quillaja wood. These enhance its ability to clear clogged pores, all the while adding skin-brightening vitamin C to the benefits. It will remove dirt, oil, and makeup, leaving your skin clean, while helping to naturally balance pH.
If you suffer from irritable skin, ELEMIS Soothing Apricot Toner uses apricot extract to soothe and harmonize your skin.
Find more ELEMIS Rehydrating Ginseng Toner information and reviews here.
-
Top Rated: Poppy Austin Pure Rose Water Facial TonerPrice: $19.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pure Moroccan rose water helps tighten pores
- Eliminates excess oil without drying your skin
- Helps to soothe and calm puffy skin
- Triple milled for purity
- Spendy for a small bottle
- Scent is extremely mild
- Lid has a tendency to leak during shipping
As the top-rated toner on our list, this spa grade formula is made with triple milled Moroccan rose water. Does that make a difference? Certainly in terms of the price, but despite that, it also tops the charts in the opinions of consumers who don't mind paying a little extra for their favorite products. Rich in natural antioxidants, this rose water leaves your skin smooth and glowing.
It helps to restore pH balance, while gently absorbing excess oils and dissolving dirt, all without drying your skin. While it's especially effective for dry skin types, it also works well for those with normal and oily skin too. It helps to tighten pores and calms and soothes puffy under eye bags.
The only thing we wish is that the bottle was a little bigger than four ounces for the price, and that it came with a sprayer top. We do love the fact that it comes with a 30 day, money-back guarantee if you don't fall in love with it. We also think you'll like that it's made using fair trade practices by a women's cooperative in Morocco.
Find more Poppy Austin Pure Rose Water Facial Toner information and reviews here.
-
Amazon’s Choice: Mario Badescu Aloe Vera TonerPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with aloe vera to soothe skin and clear pores
- Gently cleanses and moisturizes
- Helps to reduce redness and irritation
- Expensive for the size
- Doesn't seem as cleansing as some others
- Some leaks during shipping have been reported
If you have super sensitive dry skin, this aloe-infused toner from Mario Badescu is a wonderful option. Because aloe vera naturally soothes irritated skin and automatically helps to clear clogged pores, without harshness, your face will feel soft and hydrated as well as super clean and clear.
Alcohol-free and fragrance-free, it leaves skin lightly hydrated and fresh. We also think you'll appreciate this company's cruelty-free philosophy and their whole line of gentle skincare products for nearly every skin type. Use this toner after washing with their super gentle cream soap, and then give your skin a drink of the Mario Badescu aloe moisturizer for a fresh face, every time.
Many of the skincare products in the aloe vera line get the nod as Amazon's Choice, and this product gets our nod as best hydrating tone as well.
Find more Mario Badescu Aloe Vera Toner information and reviews here.
-
Foxbrim Naturals Orange Blossom Water Face TonerPrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in small batches to ensure efficacy
- Feels refreshing and leaves skin soft and hydrated
- Soothes redness and irritation
- Gentle formula doesn't dry your skin
- Big price, small container
- No sprayer included
- More drying than some
Alcohol-free, organic and vegan friendly, this toner promises to help balance pH and deliver the perfect amount of hydration to dry skin. Made in small batches to ensure efficacy, it uses pure and natural orange blossoms and Mediterranean water to stimulate more beautiful skin. Purified from flowers of the bitter orange tree, it can help to calm and soothe irritated skin, clearing breakouts and promoting healing and regeneration of skin cells.
This sustainably sourced toner helps to revitalize tired skin and restore suppleness. And can we just say it smells amazing? It does. Again, we wish this toner came in a spray bottle, because it could easily double as a makeup setting spray, or be used to refresh hydration throughout the day. The fact that it has a money back guarantee does make it work investing in a small spray bottle on your own.
Find more Orange Blossom Water Face Toner information and reviews here.
-
Best Buy: Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Facial TonerPrice: $5.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alcohol free formula doesn't strip skin of moisture
- Uses mild purifiers to deeply cleanse
- Most affordable of any
- Squeeze top doesn't over-pour
- Leaves a slight residue
- Scent can be off-putting
- Not as cleansing as some
The first time I picked up a bottle of this toner, I was admittedly skeptical. I'm not sure why, because I've almost exclusively used Neutrogena soap on my face for decades. On a trip to Arizona, it was devil hot. While I'd normally need an oil control toner, I was washing my face so frequently during the day, I was afraid I was going to dry it out. This toner did the trick for me. The alcohol-free formula left my face feeling super clean, yet slightly hydrated.
It contains mild purifiers to help unclog pores and remove any last traces of dirt and makeup, but it doesn't leave your skin feeling tight, and it never stings when you apply it. I also like the wallet-friendly pricing on this toner and think you will too. While it's not my daily choice, it's so affordable, I keep a bottle in my travel bag, trailer and at my mom's place in Arizona.
Find more Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Facial Toner information and reviews here.
-
Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Face TonerPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alcohol-free and non-drying formula
- Vitamin rich mineral water helps protect your skin's moisture barrier
- Removes any traces of dirt and old makeup
- Quite expensive
- Feels a bit odd once dry
- Small bottle compared to others
Because this toner is alcohol-free, it's a non-drying solution for even the most sensitive skin types. This toner for dry skin helps to moisturize and fortify your skin after cleansing, leaving it plump, radiant and feeling super hydrated. Because it's such a gentle formula, you'll love the way your skin feels ready to accept your moisturizers, serums, and makeup. It gives you a smooth palette to work with.
As with the entire Vichy line, this toner is infused with the Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water. This volcanic water is mineral rich, helping to strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier to protect skin against aggressors. It helps to perfect your skin, as well as removing any traces of dirt, oil and yesterday's cosmetics.
Find more Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Face Toner information and reviews here.
-
THAYERS Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe VeraPrice: $9.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rose petal water and aloe vera hydrate and soothe skin
- Witch hazel is gentle and non-drying
- Smells heavenly
- Helps to fade dark spots and scars
- Can cause irritation and breakouts
- May tingle or burn on application
- Some packaging issues reported
Witch hazel has been around for centuries, proving that you don't need modern chemicals to tone and smooth your skin. This gentle, natural astringent is non-drying, but it's especially effective at treating acne-prone complexions without using alcohol. This toner uses the natural power of rose petals to tighten pores, lock moisture in and keep free radicals out.
Packed with skin brightening vitamin C, it also helps to promote collagen production as well as fading dark spots and scars. Naturally soothing aloe vera helps blemishes heal and keeps your skin hydrated and happy. We love that it comes in a big spray bottle, so you don't waste a single drop, and the large size makes this one of the best buys on our list. Thayers Cucumber and Aloe Witch Hazel is another great option if you have skin that's easily irritated.
Find more THAYERS Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel information and reviews here.
-
Clarins Toning Lotion With ChamomilePrice: $20.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chamomile helps to soothe and refresh irritated skin
- Doesn't leave your skin feeling stripped of moisture
- Cleans off oil and makeup residue well
- Small bottle at a big price
- Scent is too perfumey for some
- Not effective for every user
We love this alcohol-free toner from Clarins, and we think you will too. What sets this toner apart is a formula that includes the extracts of chamomile and linden. Chamomile is a terrific herb in skincare products because of its ability to soothe irritated skin. It's also anti-fungal and antiseptic, so if you suffer from minor breakouts this ingredient is a plus.
Linden extract is known to calm itchy skin, often a problem for those with dry tendencies. This toner is great for normal and dry skin types, balancing pH and leaving your skin feeling smooth, clean and refreshed.
Find more Clarins Toning Lotion With Chamomile information and reviews here.
-
Obagi Nu-Derm TonerPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very hydrating with aloe and allantoin
- Botanical ingredients fight free radicals and wrinkles
- Soothes sensitive skin and targets redness
- The most expensive of all reviewed
- Leaves skin feeling tight
- Fragrance is a bit off-putting
This alcohol-free toner is non-drying and restores your skin's pH balance with a blend of gently hydrating ingredients. This toner helps to clarify and brighten dry, dull skin with witch hazel and skin soothing aloe vera. Sage leaf extract takes a stand against free radical damage, promoting cell regeneration and fighting fine lines and wrinkles. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help fight breakouts and acne.
This hydrating formula features one of out botanical favorites. Calendula flower extract is is naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, making it an ally for those with redness and rosacea. Fortified with allantoin, this toner gently moisturizes your skin, leaving it soft, smooth and radiant.
-
MISSHA Time Revolution Clear TonerPrice: $15.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hydrates, brightens and gently exfoliates
- Doesn't leave your skin feeling sticky
- Fermented yeast extract creates glowing skin
- Fermented products can cause breakouts in some people
- Expensive for a small bottle
- May be too drying for some
If you're a lover of Korean beauty products, even if you don't go through the entire beauty regimen, this hydrating toner from MISSHA is a definite must try. Not only does it moisturize your skin with the power of fermented yeast extract this toner uses alpha hydroxy acids to gently slough away dead skin cells giving you a renewed look. Beta hydroxy acids soften and smooth.
Tone, hydrate and prepare your skin for serum, essence, and moisturizer while reducing pore size, clearing impurities and leaving you with a smooth palette for makeup application. For added hydration, follow up your toner with MISSHA Time Revolution First Intensive Moist Treatment Essence or for deep skin repair and hydration, get the two-pack which includes both the essence and a night repair serum.
Find more MISSHA Time Revolution Clear Toner information and reviews here.
