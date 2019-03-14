9 Best Charcoal Soaps: Which Is Right For You?

If you’re looking for a detox facial treatment you can use every day, activated charcoal is the way to go. But we don’t expect you to smear the black stuff on your face alone, because you can use charcoal soap. Many soaps feature activated charcoal because it can actually help to pull the dirt, oil and toxins to the surface of your skin, where they can be washed away.

Charcoal is a bit of a beauty miracle in face masks, soaps and even teeth whitening treatments, all of which make sense when you think about how it draws out impurities. We’ve picked our favorite formulas, with each soap offering a slightly different set of ingredients to tackle a variety of skin issues from acne to eczema, psoriasis and even athlete’s foot.

While many of these charcoal soaps are marketed toward men, don’t worry ladies -they’re perfectly suitable for your skin too. Fair warning, however, they won’t do any favors for your white or light colored washcloths and towels. Additionally, they tend to leave some dark residue on soap dishes, counters and showers.

That said, you can have clearer skin with fewer breakouts and irritations by using activated charcoal soap. Another plus? Most of those we’ve reviewed are organic or feature mostly natural ingredients. Be sure to check out our comments following the reviews to learn more about some of our favorite additional ingredients, and how they might specifically benefit your skin issues.