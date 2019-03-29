Gel Stamping Polish: Finally a Solution for Gel Nail Art

There aren’t many stamping brands with a gel option out right now but I’ll be adding more as more brands get on board.

We’ve been asking for gel stamping polish for years and brands are finally starting to deliver. There’s an endless list of regular stamping nail polish options but these brand new gel products making stamping with gel polish easier so our manicures can last longer.

No more jelly sandwiches.

Before now, when you wanted to use the gorgeous images from your nail stamping plates on your gel nails you had to stamp regular stamping polish onto a gel base color and then seal it with a gel top coat.

It worked but it wasn't as durable since the non-UV layer weakened before the gel.

Why can't you stamp with regular gel polish?

Just like stamping with regular nail polish, they just don't hold up to what stamping demands on a polish. Normal gel is too sheer to show up when stamped. If you stamp white gel over black, it's going to show up a dirty grey--if you're lucky.

Because gel doesn't air-dry it tends to pool together. This is great for self-leveling but bad for intricate lines that end up warping and sliding into each other as the gel settles.

This new gel stamping polish is specially formulated to hold up to stamping. It's super opaque, heavily pigmented, and thick--like really thick. This isn't for painting your nails.

Nail stamping gel behaves differently than other stamping polish.

For starters, when you get your stamping image on, you have to cure it, just like regular gel.

You also don't have to work as quickly as you would with regular polish because it won't air dry. You can scrape and re-scrape your plate all you want. There's no rush.

It's so thick that you're going to want to apply it to your plate with a nail brush. It's got more of a consistency like builder gel or acrylic.

As always, if you are able, use hand protection as recommended by the FDA to less UV exposure.

UV gel nail stamping tips

If you're stamping with gel, it's even more important to use a liquid latex for nails product because the gel will get on your skin and you want to make sure all of the stamping gel is off of your skin before you cure it.

Also, if you're having issues picking up, try a sticky or marshmallow stamper.

Don't use your favorite stamper for gel because it can be harder to remove from your stamper and you may need to clean it with acetone.

