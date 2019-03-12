9 Best Nail Art Brushes & Brush Sets

If you're just getting into nail art I highly recommend the Beaute Galleria Nail Art Bundle. The set comes with 15 different nail brushes, five double-sided dotting tools for a total of 10 sizes of dots, 30 rolls of colorful striping tape, and an organizing pouch with built-in slots for your brushes and dotting tools.

The brush set includes a wide variety of brush sizes and shapes including oblique gel brushes, flat gel brushes, fan brush, 3D sculpting brush, striping brush, and three sizes of detailed painting brushes.

The five dotting tools are a great inclusion that both makes creating dots and circles easier and gives you more tools to play with and discover what you like using. I actually prefer to use my dotting tools over brushes when doing less intricate reverse stamping work as I find it's less likely to smudge.

Unless you are striping day in and day out, 30 rolls of striping tape is going to last you a while. With this set, you get a bunch of different colors including metallics, holographics, and stripes. Striping tape is versatile in that you can apply it and leave it like a nail sticker or use it to create your own stencils.

Overall it's a nice bundle to set you up with all the tools you need to get started for an affordable price. I featured Beaute Galleria's nail mat in my Best Nail Mat guide.