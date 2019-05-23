11 Best Skin Supplements That Deliver Results (2019)

Anyone who has researched skin supplements likely knows that the secret to better and younger looking skin is getting increased collagen. If you’ve tried bone broth or downing half a dozen pills a day, you also know getting it isn’t easy. That’s why we love this drinkable collagen supplement from La Sirène. Packed in handy sachets, you simply mix one with juice or still water and sip it down twice a day.

Made with bioavailable hydrolyzed marine collagen from wild caught tilapia, this supplement can give you younger looking skin and make your hair and nails healthy and lustrous with daily use. But the goodness doesn’t stop there, because this added collagen also helps to support your bones, joints and connective tissues so you’ll feel stronger and more vibrant overall. You know how that always shows in your face.

This orange formula also contains antioxidant vitamin C, which helps with collagen synthesis and also helps fight free radical damage from sun exposure; vitamin E, another antioxidant that helps aid skin healing and regeneration; and CoQ10, another powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from degradation.

La Sirène uses ethically sourced marine collagen, so you can feel great about both product purity and efficacy. It comes in natural, orange and blueberry flavors, so pick your favorites, mix them up and start sipping.

After interviewing her for a different article, the CEO of La Sirène sent me box of this supplement to try, and I admit, I was skeptical. I generally have pretty nice (although aging) skin. Within a few weeks of using this drinkable collagen, my skin looked noticeably brighter, and felt firmer and fuller, which, at 61 is a major thing. And, while this supplement is really about getting more beautiful skin, hair and nails, one unexpected outcome was a reduction in joint pain. Total bonus.